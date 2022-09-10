SCSD1
Lily Beld answers questions on a quiz in her environmental biology class at Big Horn High School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

BIG HORN — Sheridan County School District 1 has faced an unusual problem in recent years, with more individuals living outside the district wanting to attend school in Big Horn or Tongue River, but less space for those students to do so.

According to SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride, the district turned away approximately 25 students for the 2022-2023 school year, an increase from past years.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

