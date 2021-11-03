SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 officials said Tuesday they anticipate holding an in-person SCSD2 Board of Trustees meeting in December.
This assurance comes after unmasked attendees refused to leave the meeting Monday after SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults and Sheridan Police Department officers told all attendees to mask up or leave per the COVID-19 policy set in place in August that requires each person in school district buildings to wear a mask.
Because of their lack of compliance, the school board delayed the meeting by approximately 30 minutes and eventually moved the meeting to Zoom, which has been an available option for attendees since the beginning of the school year.
While administration said they anticipate running the December meeting as scheduled — with in-person attendance, a public comment period and Zoom and call-in options available — if the meeting devolves into what it was this week, the virtual option will allow for the public to participate in a public comment period.
Stults said during the October meeting, those in attendance without a mask were compliant and respectful of the expectation presented in the COVID-19 plan to wear a mask in all school facilities.
"As a result, as we know, during public comment, the board chair allowed six individuals to speak specifically to those that supported the mask expectation, the requirement, and those that didn't, and it was a very civil and very professional, articulated conversation that both groups had an opportunity to share," Stults said. "And it's OK, from my perspective, it's fine for people to not agree with decisions that are being made, as long as that's done in a very professional, civil and respectful manner. And that's what last month looked like."
Stults said the expectation of wearing masks have not changed due to the current COVID-19 numbers within Sheridan County and recommendations from health officials.
"Our COVID-19 plan is based solely on medical fact," Stults said. "It's not based on opinion, it's not based on what we think, feel or political persuasion. It's none of the above. It's all on fact.
"It's keeping our kids safe. It's keeping our kids in school," he said.
Stults said attendees at Monday's meeting did not want to comply with the expectation, and as a result "(the board) had to delay the meeting and then held it through Zoom so that we could provide an opportunity to share the information that we needed to for our board meeting."
For those wishing to attend virtually or call into the next board meeting, the Zoom link and call-in numbers will be available at scsd2.com and published in The Sheridan Press ahead of the meeting.
Again, the meeting will continue "as planned," per SCSD2 administration, and if a repeat situation were to occur in November, Stults said virtual public comment "would be a possible option."