SHERIDAN — Parents who brought a petition before the Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees asked the district to reconsider its COVID-19 protocols Tuesday during a special meeting of the board.
In particular, parents expressed concern for the district’s requirement that children have to wear masks all day, even during recess and physical education classes. Some noted their children come home with dirty masks, complaining of headaches and indicating they are struggling socially due to the inability to see their teachers’ and peers’ facial expressions.
In response, the district affirmed its face covering requirement and Smart Start plan and denied the exemption requested in the petition.
In total, school district officials said nearly 50 parents and other citizens signed the petition.
Carrie Sisson, a local attorney and one of the parents who signed, indicated the petition was not about masks in general, but rather about whether the children of the parents who signed it were specifically and individually exempt pursuant to the exemptions allowed in the public health order. As part of the petition, the parents sought individualized hearings for each of the children to make that determination.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s guidance for educational facilities includes an exception for “children for whom a face covering may interfere with the ability to effectively participate in educational activities or may increase the risk of disease transmission because of increased hand to face contact,” but Sheridan County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter said that exemption is meant to be rare.
Hunter said state officials indicated that exemption was meant for things like speech therapy and the hearing impaired but was not expected to be the norm.
Hunter also expressed frustration with masks and said he is “tired of the whole thing,” but added that his and the state’s top priority remains keeping schools open and children in schools. Masks, he added, are one way to do that.
Because vaccines are not yet available, and likely won’t be for several months, Hunter said the best tactics available include masks, hand washing and social distancing.
“We simply don’t have a lot of ways to battle this,” he said, adding it will likely be spring before a sense of normalcy resumes.
Dr. Suzanne Oss, a pediatrician in Sheridan, also spoke to the efficacy of masks and said most research and most conversations she has had with students indicate masks are not preventing students from participating in education. In fact, she added, they are helping keep participation levels high by avoiding a return to online learning. The children she sees in her office, she said, would prefer masks to school taking place online.
Oss also recommended the parents who expressed specific health concerns visit with their children’s primary care provider to develop ideas and courses of treatment or adjustments.
Both Oss and Hunter noted they are encouraging more schools to follow SCSD2’s lead.
SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty said students have been models for the community in wearing face coverings because they want to be in school, participating in activities and contributing to a bigger cause.
Parents, though, did not feel heard during the school board meeting. While the board was in executive session, parents utilized the Zoom platform to message each other.
“Not to be rude but it sounds like the board did not hear any of the parents on their mask breaks for the children, i.e. outside playing,” one parent identified only as Lauren, wrote in the Zoom chat box. “It seems as though we were ‘heard’ but just to hear what was already prepared and no discussion (b)ecause absolutely nothing that was said after parents spoke addressed any concern about outside mask wearing.”
Other parents expressed agreement in the chat box.
Parents were respectful and direct in their requests to the board, with a focus especially on allowing children to have breaks from their masks during the day. Teachers, they noted, get those breaks when nobody is in the classroom, but children do not.
In addition, Sisson said after the meeting, she was disappointed with the board's handling of the petition, which specifically seeks individual hearings for each of the children of the parents who signed it. It remains unclear whether the board will set such hearings.
The parents who signed the petition could each submit separate petitions for their own children seeking hearings, or they could seek guidance from 4th Judicial District Court on whether the school district is in compliance with its own rules and the public health orders, which allow for the granting of exemptions. No determination on next steps by the parents was announced Tuesday.