SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 announced the finalists contending for the superintendent position that will be left open when Craig Dougherty retires later this year.
The finalists — Scott Stults, Priscilla Hopkins and Teresa Rensch — will participate in interviews scheduled for Jan. 25-26.
Stults currently works as the assistant superintendent for instruction and human resources for SCSD2.
Hopkins works as the executive director for early education at Denver Public Schools.
Rensch works as director of education services for Konocti Unified School District in California.
“We have an outstanding pool of finalists,” said SCSD2 Board Chair Sue Wilson. “Each candidate has been thoroughly vetted and will participate in a rigorous interview process. We are confident that trustees will find our district’s next superintendent among the group.”
Candidates will interview with a variety of stakeholders, including district teachers, principals, members of the central administrative team and the Board of Trustees. District staff, students, parents and members of the public may also participate in the process through a community forum scheduled for Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
The public forum will take place at Sheridan High School and will also be live streamed via a link on the SCSD2 website. Only 100 tickets will be available for individuals to attend the forum in person. Those tickets are available through the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center box office.
All COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the forum. Tickets, masks and physical distancing will be required.