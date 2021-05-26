SHERIDAN — The game of musical chairs amongst the administrative ranks at Sheridan County School District 2 created another winner and another vacancy recently, as district officials announced Tuesday the hiring of a new principal at Meadowlark Elementary School.
According to the announcement, current Highland Park Elementary School Principal Scott Cleland will move over to lead the staff at Meadowlark for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. The SCSD2 Board of Trustees approved the hiring at its May 17 workshop.
“Scott Cleland is an outstanding educator,” said Scott Stults, SCSD2 assistant superintendent of instruction and human resources. “Through his work at Highland Park, Scott has proven that he can bring a group of professionals together as a cohesive unit, with a positive, nurturing focus on student growth and learning.”
Cleland’s educational career spans over two decades, with the 44-year-old principal’s background including 10 years teaching in Colorado before coming to Sheridan, where he taught for two years at Highland Park. He then served as an administrator at Woodland Park Elementary and Sheridan High School, before returning to Highland Park as its principal for the past seven years.
“I truly look forward to joining the Meadowlark team,” said Cleland, a husband and father of two, both of whom attend SCSD2. “My goal is to draw on the hard work the Bobcat staff and students have already done. I believe that together we will continue to create tremendous opportunities for students to shine and grow in our community.”
“The staff at Meadowlark has created an environment of high expectations for learning and continued growth, and I come with those same expectations for our students and staff,” he added.
Besides his work in the classroom and as an administrator, Cleland has coached youth soccer and wrestling, and is currently an assistant wrestling coach at SHS.
Cleland said he's excited about the new challenges for switching buildings and looking forward to the opportunity at Meadowlark, a vacancy created when outgoing Principal Christy Spielman was promoted to the same role at Sheridan Junior High School.
“Certainly, it started with Craig’s (Dougherty) retirement,” Stults said, with Dougherty set to step down from his position as SCSD2 superintendent effective June 30.
Earlier this year, Stults was selected to succeed Dougherty, with SJHS Principal Rebecca Adsit later promoted to Stults’ role as assistant superintendent. That opened up a new role for Spielman.
Now, with Cleland’s hiring at Meadowlark, the newly created opening at Highland Park is the only administrative vacancy that remains at SCSD2.
However, there will be one new face among the administrative ranks for 2021-22, with Michael Carnes, currently the principal at Middletown Area High School in Middletown, Pennsylvania, set to succeed interim Principal Brian Lawson at SHS.
Stults said the amount of shuffling of administrators this year is definitely “not the norm” but has opened up new opportunities for existing district leaders, allowing them to find new professional challenges without having to go elsewhere.
“We try to develop leaders within our ranks,” Stults said. “We need the right people on the bus, and we need the right people in the right places.
“We know it’s critical to have the best and brightest teachers in our classrooms teaching our kids. Second to that is our building leadership.”
District officials expect to complete the hiring process for the principal position at Highland Park by mid-June.