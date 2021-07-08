11-03-20 highland park students 1web.jpg
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 officials announced the hiring of Molly Swan as the new interim Highland Park Elementary School principal Tuesday.

While serving in a new role, Swan won’t be a new face at SCSD2. Her career in education spans a total of 29 years, including 10 years teaching in Natrona County School District 1; nine years teaching in Sheridan County School District 1 and the last 10 years with SCSD2.

Swan has a bachelor's degree in education from Carroll College and a master’s degree in education and K-12 reading endorsement from Chadron State College, as well as a principal endorsement from the University of Wyoming.

Swan replaces outgoing principal Scott Cleland, who will take over as principal of Meadowlark Elementary School this August.

