SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District No. 2 announced new leaders taking positions at Sagebrush Elementary School and Sheridan High School for the 2022-2023 school year.
Sagebrush Elementary School
The district has selected Justin Rohrer as Sagebrush Elementary’s next principal. Since 2018, Rohrer has taught fifth grade at Sagebrush. Prior to this position, he spent one year teaching fifth grade in Afton, Wyoming.
Rohrer holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Wyoming and a master's degree in educational leadership from the American College of Education.
“I’m honored to work alongside the staff that truly makes Sagebrush a great school. I’ve learned a great deal from Sagebrush students, staff, parents and community. I look forward to giving back in a new role,” Rohrer said.
“We are more than excited to bring Justin Rohrer on board,” said SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Adsit. “He is an outstanding classroom teacher and has demonstrated strong leadership already at Sagebrush and in SCSD2. It is a natural next step for Mr. Rohrer to step forward as the school’s leader.”
Rohrer replaces outgoing principal Kristie Garriffa, who will begin her position as SCSD2 assistant superintendent July 1.
Sheridan High School
Levi Jensen has been appointed as an assistant principal at Sheridan High School. For the last two years, Jensen has taught science at Sheridan High School. Prior to this position, he spent three years as assistant principal and four years teaching science at Cathedral Home for Children in Laramie.
Jensen holds a bachelor's degree in wildlife and fisheries biology and management, a master's degree in curriculum and instruction and a principal certification, all through the University of Wyoming.
“Since my family moved to Sheridan two years ago, I have had the pleasure to work alongside some amazing teachers here at SHS. I revel in the opportunity to be part of the leadership team at the high school,” Jensen said. “I believe that every one of our children can learn and become successful. It is my goal to collaborate with all of the faculty to make this a reality.”
“Mr. Jensen brings the kind of energy and passion for student success we were looking for in a leader for Sheridan High School,” said incoming Sheridan High School Principal Scott Cleland. “He is going to be a great addition to our administrative team.”
Jensen replaces outgoing assistant principal Steve Mayhue.
The district is following the standard hiring process to fill both Rohrer and Jensen’s classroom teaching positions.