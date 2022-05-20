SHERIDAN — At its board meeting March 2, the Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees approved the SCSD2 Preschool Pilot for the 2022-2023 school year. This preschool is available to all families in the community.
SCSD2 also announced that preschool teachers would be Lori Clark at Highland Park Elementary and Pepper Stevens at Woodland Park Elementary.
Clark comes to the program with 21 years of experience as both a preschool teacher and director. She holds Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in early childhood education.
Stevens spent four years at the Child Development Center, teaching in a developmentally inclusive classroom. She has a bachelor's degree and is also finishing her endorsement in early childhood education.
The SCSD2 preschool pilot supports early childhood education and development with a focus on learning through play that is both teacher and child directed; an introduction to early learning in a fun, engaging and caring environment; and learning time to enhance development of language, cognitive and fine/gross motor skills.
Families may submit an application on the SCSD2 website starting May 20.