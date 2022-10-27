10-27-22 scsd2 doug moore.jpg
Doug Moore, second from right, takes his seat with the Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees during a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

 Kristen Czaban | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees appointed Doug Moore to the governing body through November, an action made necessary by a former trustee moving out of the district this fall.

District policy states trustees must live within the district boundaries to serve on the board, and Shellie Szmyd moved out of the district, thus she tendered her resignation Oct. 3. 

