SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees appointed Doug Moore to the governing body through November, an action made necessary by a former trustee moving out of the district this fall.
District policy states trustees must live within the district boundaries to serve on the board, and Shellie Szmyd moved out of the district, thus she tendered her resignation Oct. 3.
The board has 30 days from Oct. 3 to accept applications, interview and choose a replacement for the board member, which will be right before the general election.
Moore will serve until Nov. 30.
Moore, a former band teacher at Sheridan Junior High School, was the sole applicant for the appointed position.
Current board members thanked Moore for stepping up to serve for the short period. Trustee Ed Fessler added to volunteer for a board that he feels has been slandered and libeled is particularly admirable.