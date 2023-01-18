SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement between the district and the city of Sheridan during a special meeting Tuesday.
The MOA allows for the transfer of ownership of SCSD2’s property on Fifth Street to the city of Sheridan in the event that the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board would fund a career center project with American Rescue Plan Act grant dollars.
The land itself was gifted by Janet and Homer "Scotty" Scott in February 2021 at a total of $1.4 million. Following private and public community outreach, respondents determined local foods and neighborhood enhancement as top priorities for the property, with economic development and youth sports and activities following closely, according to the community-wide assessment.
The career center, to be established on the property, will expand local training space capacity to prepare youth and adults for occupations in agriculture and its support industries, culinary, health care and trades by constructing a 28,300-square-foot career development center with specialized classrooms and labs for occupational training. Existing facilities, other than two greenhouses, will be demolished and existing infrastructure used if possible. Additionally, the property would include an event center with an indoor track and seating to be utilized by hosting larger events for which Sheridan County has capacity.
Sheridan City Council prioritized four city projects vying for $50 million of ARPA grant funding through Chapter 42 funds through SLIB, the third and final pot of funding from ARPA federal funds, SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said. City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said the most likely project to be funded would be a wastewater treatment capital project, as it’s closely related to COVID-19 and would be difficult to fund otherwise.
Council followed Mercer’s recommendation, voting Monday to prioritize the Sheridan wastewater treatment plant facility project six votes to one, with Councilor Kristen Jennings as the lone dissenting vote. Councilors prioritized the other three projects as follows: No. 2 Sheridan County School 2 Fifth Street Career Development Center funding, No. 3 Sheridan Airport water transmission main and No. 4 northeast transmission main extension.
Because of the limited funding available and high number of projects being considered by SLIB, city staff said the likelihood of projects outside of a top-priority project being funded is low. Despite the low probability, the city and SCSD2 needed to have the MOA in place if SLIB were to fund the project. If SLIB does not approve the project, a quit claim deed would relinquish the city’s ownership of the property back to SCSD2.
“That contract would be null and void, and that’s part of the contract,” Stults said.
If SLIB does not choose to fund the project, SCSD2 staff would reconvene to determine from where additional funding would come.
Stults said he, staff and former staff ensured the Scotts approved of the project, which Stults said the couple remained supportive of the current plan.
The estimated project cost totals $15,690,613. The ARPA grant request totals $7.5 million, with the other $8,190,613 coming from a fundraising campaign.
