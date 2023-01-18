SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement between the district and the city of Sheridan during a special meeting Tuesday. 

The MOA allows for the transfer of ownership of SCSD2’s property on Fifth Street to the city of Sheridan in the event that the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board would fund a career center project with American Rescue Plan Act grant dollars. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Tags

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

Recommended for you