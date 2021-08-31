SHERIDAN — In a move that upset many of those attending a special meeting Monday, the Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees unanimously approved an update to the district’s COVID-19 policy requiring staff and students to wear masks to start the 2021-22 school year.
The policy update will require students, staff and visitors to wear protective masks inside all school and district buildings and on buses, and goes into effect Tuesday, the first day of school for SCSD2.
Scott Stults, SCSD2 superintendent, said district officials called for the special meeting Friday after a “recent, drastic uptick” in COVID-19 cases in Sheridan County.
“Based on the alarming COVID-19 facts shared by Sheridan County health officials, we have worked together to recommend a mask requirement to our Board of Trustees,” Stults said. “We have been monitoring local data closely, and COVID-19 cases have truly exploded.
“Our goals are simple,” he added. “First and foremost, it is our responsibility to keep students and staff safe. That’s the bottom line. It is also essential that we keep schools open as we strongly believe that in-person instruction is paramount for our students’ social and emotional well-being and academic success.”
According to a statement released by SCSD2 officials, all three Sheridan County school districts received a letter signed by the county’s health officer requesting that a mask requirement be placed in effect.
“It is imperative we keep our children safe and in school. The best way to achieve this goal at this time is to require face masks in Sheridan County Schools,” the letter states.
“Positive cases of COVID-19 are at an all-time high in Sheridan County and resources are stretched thin,” added Sheridan County Public Health Nurse Debra Haar. “The situation is critical, with high rates of transmission and an upward trend throughout August.”
All three Sheridan County districts required masks to be worn throughout much of the 2020-21 school year, before Gov. Mark Gordon lifted the statewide mask mandate and the school districts received a waiver in April to allow masks to be considered optional.
A return to a mask requirement drew the ire of many of those attending Monday’s special meeting, with people packing the board room and hallway at the district offices to make their displeasure known. At one point, Susan Wilson, SCSD2 board chair, had to suspend the meeting due to interruptions.
Local resident Anna Bailey said, while masks are detrimental to a child’s learning process, there are no studies indicating an significant statistical impact that masks helped prevent the spread of the virus.
“Muzzling our children 35 hours a week … is more detrimental than the virus,” Bailey said. “Please wake up to the situation.”
Another parent said the school board needed to consider the long-term implications of requiring younger students to wear masks.
“You’re making decisions for my child based on ill-conceived and unfounded information,” she added. “I stood for this last year. This year I want my choice back. No more masks.”
Tiffany Leimback, who has addressed the board previously on the issue, said the decisions to mask should be left up to parents.
“You are not taking all these concerns under advisement,” Leimback said.
“Don’t tell me you’re following the science. Don’t tell me you’re following the data,” added Nancy Stephens. “No, we will not mask our children.”
Brandon Titus, who said his spouse teaches for SCSD2, said district staff members would be placed in danger without a mask mandate, with the school year also being jeopardized if large numbers of students were quarantined.
“We did it last year,” Titus said. “If you care about teachers, please enforce the mask mandate.”
Eighth-grader Parker Treide added, “I should not have to go to school and not feel safe because someone else is not wearing a mask.”
Dr. Ian Hunter said he understands the frustration over masking requirements but defended such action as a preventative measure against the virus.
“I hate these things. I’m sick of wearing them, but that’s not an option,” Hunter said. “Time is different now. This Delta variant is more contagious.
“We should stand up and do what’s best,” he added. “This is not going to be a popular decision. Please consider having the kids wear masks.”
Wilson tried to quell concerns about the potential length of the masking requirement, with her and Stults stating that the COVID-19 policy would be reviewed every two weeks.
“The district will continue to base all recommendations and decisions on guidance from local health officials and data provided by the county, state and hospital,” Stults said.
“As elected officials, we have taken a stand to protect our students and staff,” Wilson added. “We understand that some constituents have concerns about this decision, but just as many have contacted trustees asking for us to make the tough call to put safety first and require masks.”
Wilson also rejected any assertions that the board’s action Monday was based on any political considerations.
“None of this is easy, none of these decisions are easy,” added Trustee Ann Perkins. “But the welfare of not only our schools, but our county, demands that we as trustees follow the legitimate science and direction of our local health officials to ensure our schools stay open and students and staff remain healthy. It’s not forever. It’s just for now.”
Just a day after SCSD2 took action, Sheridan County School District 1 scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. Wednesday at its district central office in Ranchester to review its COVID-19 policy.
Sheridan County School District 3 Interim Superintendent Boyd Brown said Tuesday morning that his district would wait until its next regularly scheduled school board meeting Sept. 8 to review and/or update its policy.