SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 2 board unanimously approved an increase in 2023-2024 school meal prices for the first time in more than 20 years at its meeting Monday.

SCSD2 Food Services Director Leslie Haberkern said inflation has hit the district’s food service program hard — for example, she said the cost of a case of applesauce has increased by 48%. The school’s food service program is partially funded by the National School Lunch Program, but Haberkern said current meal prices are no longer enough to cover what the district pays. According to the SCSD2 budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, the district spent more than $2.2 million on food service-related expenses.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Education/sports reporter

By Caroline Elik | caroline.elik@thesheridanpress.com

Caroline is a native of Alton, Illinois and moved to Sheridan in May 2023. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in political science.

