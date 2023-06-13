SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 2 board unanimously approved an increase in 2023-2024 school meal prices for the first time in more than 20 years at its meeting Monday.
SCSD2 Food Services Director Leslie Haberkern said inflation has hit the district’s food service program hard — for example, she said the cost of a case of applesauce has increased by 48%. The school’s food service program is partially funded by the National School Lunch Program, but Haberkern said current meal prices are no longer enough to cover what the district pays. According to the SCSD2 budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, the district spent more than $2.2 million on food service-related expenses.
“I think these increases are manageable, and another thing to remember is we have not increased lunch prices in the past 20 years. So we are definitely not keeping up with the times,” she said. “It is something that needs to be done.”
Breakfast prices for all grades will increase by 50 cents, except for kindergarten through fifth grades, which receive free breakfast. The district implemented universal free breakfast for all elementary grades in the 2022-2023 school year even after pandemic-era meal cost waivers from the federal government ended because it increased students’ participation in meals. Kindergarten through fifth grade lunches will increase by 50 cents, and lunches for grades six through 12 will increase by 75 cents.
Haberkern said about 40% of students in the district eat lunches provided by the school, rather than bringing their own meal from home. Low-income families are able to submit applications starting July 1 for free and reduced lunch prices. Families that already qualify for programs such as the Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program (SNAP) and the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act do not need to fill out an application and will automatically receive free and reduced prices.
SHS College Connection Center report
At the board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Kristie Garriffa also reported the Sheridan High School graduating class of 2023 earned approximately $4.5 million in scholarship offers in the 2022-2023 school year, a slight increase from the $4.4 million offered to the class of 2022. More than $1.3 million of the money offered to 2023 graduates was from out-of-state colleges — the Wyoming Hathaway Scholarship program came in close second, offering more than $1.2 million to SHS students.
According to the report, nine SHS seniors received the Trustees’ Scholar Award from the University of Wyoming in 2023, an increase of four students compared to the 2022 graduating class.
SHS students were encouraged to apply for scholarships, internships and other academic-related activities by the SHS College Connection Center, which is manned by staff members at the school. Garriffa said the center has proven beneficial to students’ success.
“It's our goal to increase the opportunities available for students, as they really do create relevance in our students’ learning and help prepare them for the future,” she said. “We're so grateful for the work of our staff and our families that are able to support our kids.”
Improved monitoring systems and desks
New desks are also in the works for SHS and Sheridan Junior High School. SCSD2 Director of Facilities, Safety and Logistics Troy Decker said most of the desks at both schools are original to the buildings and are falling into disrepair. The board approved a $160,060 bid for the project, which will be taken from the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund. More than $14 million in ESSER funds were allocated to SCSD2 during the COVID-19 pandemic by the federal government.
The district will also upgrade video and intercom access systems at several of its school buildings. The board approved an approximately $62,000 bid for the purchase and installation of new security systems at Coffeen Elementary, Highland Park Elementary, Meadowlark Elementary, John C. Schiffer Collaborative, Story Elementary and Woodland Park Elementary schools. Decker said the new security upgrades have been in use at SJHS for one year and have performed well. The new monitoring system will allow staff to better supervise people entering and exiting school facilities.
