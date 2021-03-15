SHERIDAN — At their board retreat March 13, the Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees unanimously approved a virtual learning program pilot to begin in the fall of 2021.
The board discussed the virtual learning program at three consecutive board meetings, ultimately approving a three-year pilot. Trustees considered extensive input from students, parents, staff, and district leadership before making the decision.
“We have learned a great deal over the last year,” said SCSD2 Superintendent of Schools Craig Dougherty, “including the fact that we have students and families in our community looking for a new learning environment. These individuals want to maintain connection to our top flight program, and to access our curriculum and teachers in a new way.”
The program will start small, with a focus on grades 9-12. The district plans to run the pilot as a school within a school under the umbrella of Sheridan High School. In its infancy, the program will focus on developing coursework in the core content areas — English language arts, mathematics, social studies and science — along with Wyoming’s newest content area, computer science.
Because the program will start small, SCSD2 virtual students will take a hybrid schedule in the first year that includes a combination of online and in-person courses.
“Our virtual program will be unique,” said Scott Stults, incoming superintendent for the district. “Unlike most programs, which enroll virtual students with a third-party vendor, SCSD2 teachers will adapt their highly successful curriculum for online learning.”
With approval from trustees, the district will now begin extensive work to organize and roll out pilot courses for the fall. Next steps include approval from the Wyoming Department of Education, developing an application process for interested students, selecting courses to be offered online and rolling out extensive teacher training over the summer. The district will also begin the process of hiring an administrator with the expertise to oversee the program.
“One of the most important first steps will be designing the application process,” Stults said. “It is essential that we identify students with the capacity to thrive in a virtual setting. Setting students up for failure is not an option.”
The district will use federal COVID-19 relief funds to finance the pilot during its first year, avoiding impact to the general operating budget.
“As trustees, we recognize the need to meet the diverse needs of learners in our community,” said Board Chair Sue Wilson. “We believe a virtual program is the natural next step in ensuring high levels of learning for our students.”