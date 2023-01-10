SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees unanimously approved a woodshop dust collection upgrade at Sheridan Junior High School. 

This is second of three phases of the project, with the board previously approving a chilled water system for the project used to approve indoor air quality at SJHS. The dust collection phase, phase II, will cost $789,500 through Van Ewing Construction, which came in as the lowest of three bids received and the board voted to approve Tuesday evening. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Tags

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

Recommended for you