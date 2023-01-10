SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees unanimously approved a woodshop dust collection upgrade at Sheridan Junior High School.
This is second of three phases of the project, with the board previously approving a chilled water system for the project used to approve indoor air quality at SJHS. The dust collection phase, phase II, will cost $789,500 through Van Ewing Construction, which came in as the lowest of three bids received and the board voted to approve Tuesday evening.
Phase II was designed from August to November 2022, followed by advertisement Dec. 2, pre-bid meeting Dec. 7 and bid opening Dec. 22.
Phase III of the project includes air handling units, which SCSD2 Director of Facilities, Safety and Logistics Troy Decker said will come before the board for consideration of approval at its May meeting.
Funding for the project is part of the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III COVID-19 funding.
