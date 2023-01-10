SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 engaged in the national conversation of library books Monday evening, with board trustees and community members discussing books in school libraries. 

Trustee Shelta Rambur broached the subject following policy readings during the regular board meeting Tuesday. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

Recommended for you