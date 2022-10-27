SHERIDAN — Members of the Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees gave the OK to Superintendent Scott Stults to pursue conversations regarding the district rejoining the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board.
Stults told the board Wednesday the district has looked ahead to things SEEDA is involved in that could enhance and improve education and economic development in the community, and wants to continue those conversations to discern if rejoining the organization would be viable.
When SEEDA was first established in 2007, the initial partners included the city of Sheridan, Northern Wyoming Community College District and SCSD2.
SCSD2 left the joint powers board in 2014. School district officials said at the time SEEDA’s mission and operations had grown increasingly irrelevant to the mission of K-12 education.
“This whole purpose of the district getting into it really was the preschool program,” then SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty said in a February 2014 interview with The Sheridan Press. “And, we were fairly reluctant getting into SEEDA, quite frankly.”
At a March 19, 2014, SEEDA meeting, then SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent Tom Sachse confirmed the district was primarily interested in helping establish a center for early childhood education, which manifested as the First Light Children’s Center. He added the school district is not in the business of real estate, referring to SEEDA’s extensive work in securing grants and establishing shovel-ready sites in multiple business parks.
Stults said Wednesday he plans to pursue additional conversations regarding SCSD2 rejoining the organization and report back to the school district board regarding a recommendation.
"This is another example of collaborative thinking, it involves some of the biggest entities in this community, and those of us on the capital construction committee are very supportive of this concept," Trustee Arin Waddell said Wednesday. "Collaborative thinking is really important, at least to open the window."