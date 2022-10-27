9.13.2022 - SCSD2 BoT 001.jpg
Chair Susan Wilson, center, speaks before fellow members of the Sheridan County School District 2 board during a meeting Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. 

 Margaret O’Hara | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Members of the Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees gave the OK to Superintendent Scott Stults to pursue conversations regarding the district rejoining the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board.

Stults told the board Wednesday the district has looked ahead to things SEEDA is involved in that could enhance and improve education and economic development in the community, and wants to continue those conversations to discern if rejoining the organization would be viable.

Kristen Czaban

