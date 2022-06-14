SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees meeting, held Monday, reiterated school shooting protocols and anti-bullying measures currently in place within the district.
The meeting started with a brief moment to recognize the Texas school shooting. Superintendent Scott Stults said Sheridan schools will do everything in their power to defend students and teachers.
“I want to make something crystal clear with regards to what it looks like in District 2,” Stults said. “Since Columbine, it has been very different. If there is a threat in our schools, there will be no waiting. It will immediately attack the threat, whether it is one police officer or many, they are going to the threat.”
Starting in the school year 2017-2018, the district implemented the ALICE policy —alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.
Students barricade themselves into a classroom if an active shooter is close. If the active shooter is relatively far, students may evacuate the building and run beyond school grounds to safety.
Stults also went on about implementation of PBIS — positive behavior intervention and support — which focuses on bullying in the school system. He said he aims to implement deeper instruction on what behavior should look like from room to room. By focusing more on bullying in schools, he hopes to encourage more instructional leadership rather than just classroom management.
Stults also made clear the toleration of judgment when it comes to “furries,” students that dress up as animals. There have been posts online about putting litter boxes into the school bathrooms to accommodate a group of individuals.
“We do not provide litter boxes for our students,” Stults said. “I do not use the word ‘never’ very often, but it will never happen. We treat our kids with respect and dignity, and discrimination is not OK.”
The board also recognized several individuals and teams for accomplishments throughout the year.
• Amanda Hamilton was recognized as the Classified Staff of Year.
Hamilton works in finance for the district, outgrowing role upon role, to SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Assessment Mitch Craft said. She currently serves as a grant specialist, which includes travel planning, event planning and home-school documentation.
“On top of that, she is a great human and positive member of our central office,” Craft said.
• Several Sheridan High School students earned Wyoming High School Activities Association Good Sportsmanship Awards, including Adeline Burgess and Ellie Williams for basketball; and Emma Prior, Olivia Ballew, Libby Gardner, Ella Kessner and Colson Coon for soccer.
• Sheridan High School was recognized as one of the U.S. News and World Report Best High Schools in 2022. SHS was also recognized in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
• The SCSD2 board of trustees recognized Don Julian, whose retirement goes into effect at the end of June and his replacement, Kasey Garnhart, begins his duties.
Stults said Julian’s work in coaching created long-lasting connections with students.