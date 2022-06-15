SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees approved summer facility construction plans, food service updates, handbook changes and college readiness at their most recent board meeting Monday.
Facility updates
Sheridan High School and Sheridan Junior High School will receive facility updates this summer, Facilities Director Troy Decker presented. The junior high school will undergo construction from June 13 to Aug. 5 to install new stairs and a plaza serving as a corridor from the building’s west door to the track.
Other upgrades to the junior high include air filtration and outside air ventilation and system controls, among others, all funded by the $3.2 million federal American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant. The kiln located at the junior high will also be relocated to allow students more space and increase safety.
The high school will receive new gym bleachers with a large SHS logo across the front, with the funding coming from a $250,000 donation from the the First Federal Bank & Trust as well as funding from the school district.
Highland Park Elementary will receive a heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrade.
The board plans to create a group of paint colors to be used throughout district buildings to create a sense of consistency between all schools.
Food savings
This year, SCSD2 Food Service Director Leslie Haberkern said the district completed its first operational program year for the Ranch to School program. The Ranch to School program works directly with local ranchers to supply the school system with ground beef to use in school lunches. The program aims to assist in the quality of school lunches while saving money.
The district received 22 beef donations, saving SCSD2 $33,904 by utilizing local beef rather than purchasing beef commercially.
“We were able to turn the ground beef into spaghetti sauce, tacos, chili and nachos,” Haberkern said. “I can attest firsthand about how amazing the quality was, not only from a cooking standpoint but from taste as well.”
In addition to the donations, she applied for the School Protein Grant through the Wyoming Department of Education. As a result, the district received $8,412.
Handbook changes, college readiness
Board trustees approved changes to the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School handbook, including requiring fewer credits to graduate at 24 instead of the previous 26. The Sheridan High School handbook will not provide class ranks starting in 2026. Student’s weighted and unweighted GPAs will still be calculated; however, they will not be compared to their peers.
“According to the College Board — a national association for college admission counseling — more than half of all high schools no longer report student ranking along with many colleges that are not requiring it,” Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Adsit said.
Sheridan High School’s College Connection Center was recognized for the assistance that it has provided to high school seniors. The center provides valuable information about scholarships for seniors, putting on Scholarship Day and Financial Night.
A main element of paying for college includes student loans. In Sheridan, several organizations provide interest-free student loan services, such as the Whitney Benefits. The SHS College Connection Center and Whitney Benefits have worked together to provide students with assistance in navigating the complexities of college admissions and enrollment.