SCSD2 central office stock.jpg
Buy Now

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School staff collaborated on revising the consequence guide to be included in Sheridan Junior High School, Sheridan High School and John C. Schiffer Collaborative School handbooks for the 2023-2024 school year. The guide was approved unanimously by Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees Monday night. 

The new guidelines provide school administrations with more options to hold students accountable for severe offenses. SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Adsit presented the consequence guide to the board for approval Monday night, highlighting key changes to policy guidelines. Per the handbook, all consequences may vary given the severity of the offense that school administrators may determine after investigating the offense.

Tags

Recommended for you