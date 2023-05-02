SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School staff collaborated on revising the consequence guide to be included in Sheridan Junior High School, Sheridan High School and John C. Schiffer Collaborative School handbooks for the 2023-2024 school year. The guide was approved unanimously by Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees Monday night.
The new guidelines provide school administrations with more options to hold students accountable for severe offenses. SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Adsit presented the consequence guide to the board for approval Monday night, highlighting key changes to policy guidelines. Per the handbook, all consequences may vary given the severity of the offense that school administrators may determine after investigating the offense.
“The new guide includes steps to help transition from minor to major offenses, they increased consequences for groups 3, 4 and 5 by providing out-of-school suspension as an option with the progressive offenses,” Adsit said.
The new Groups 3, 4 and 5 address actions including defiance of staff; bullying/threats/discrimination and/or other inappropriate misbehavior related to race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, transgender status, age, disability or religion; damage property of substantial value (more than $100); fighting/violent physical act; theft; tobacco/tobacco products/facsimile/vaping use/possession; sexual harassment; extreme harassment; profanity toward school personnel; severe computer misuse; pornography; cheating/plagiarism; weapon possession; food fight; potentially dangerous act; and repeated minor offenses; drug paraphernalia possession, drug use, possession of drugs, assault, and engaging in unlawful activity.
SCSD2 Trustee Shelta Rambur asked if the disciplinary policies would need to be adjusted with the passage of the 2023-2024 consequence guide.
Adsit assured the board the guide aligns with current disciplinary policies.
“At the meeting last month, I was pointing the finger at what I felt were inconsequential consequences for significant offenses,” SCSD2 Trustee Ed Fessler said. “We are talking about a small percentage of students at Sheridan High School, but some just have no societal barriers on some of the things they are doing or saying. I appreciate the adjustments on the consequences and I hope it does nothing but improve the school.”
Trustee Fessler hopes to see some of the changes being made to be tracked for review for the next year’s guidelines, which was echoed by other trustees in attendance.