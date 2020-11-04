SHERIDAN — Incumbents Wayne Schatz and Shane Rader, as well as new faces Dana Wyatt, Ed Fessler and Mary Beth Evers earned the five, four-year terms for Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees in Tuesday's general election.
Seven candidates ran for the five seats — including Danielle Arnoux (4,187 votes) and incumbent Craig Achord (3,592 votes), who did not obtain seats.
Schatz, a retired educator, earned 4,711 votes to keep his seat on SCSD2 board of trustees.
“It was a really tight race,” Schatz told The Sheridan Press Tuesday night. “I was surprised at the results and how close they all were.”
He will begin his fourth term on the board and said he is “very familiar with the ups and downs of our school district.”
Knowing the challenges ahead, Schatz said he hopes to work with local legislators to encourage them to fund educational programs in place for SCSD2.
Rader joins Schatz in retaining his seat on the board, currently serving as treasurer, having earned 4,337 votes.
Recently, Rader joined the Wyoming School Board Association and he said he actively works to build relationships with the Johnson County school board.
"We have great relationships between school districts, but I would like to improve that at board level," Rader said.
Rader will begin his second term as board trustee.
The three others earning seats, all with the three highest number of votes, return to SCSD2 with great familiarity with the district.
Wyatt, a business owner and retired educator who taught at SCSD2 for 40 years, earned the highest number of votes with 6,178.
“After retiring from education for 40 years, I wasn’t ready to leave education,” Wyatt said Tuesday night. “I’ll be there for all my teaching friends who are still in the classroom and the beautiful children.”
Wyatt’s hope is to cultivate an environment conducive to new teachers experiencing a full, long-lasting career with SCSD2 like she did.
“I love this community, and it’s time to give back,” Wyatt said.
Evers, also a retired teacher, earned the second highest number of votes out of the candidates with 6,053.
Fessler, having recently retired from the role of dean of students for SCSD2 in 2017, earned 5,692 votes.
“It’s been a good evening,” Fessler said.
He said he hopes to work collaboratively with the board itself and knows of tough issues needing to be addressed in the near future for SCSD2 and every other school district throughout the state.
Rader, Evers, Arnoux and Achord did not respond to a request for comment by press time Wednesday.
The two incumbents and three new members will officially join the board in January 2021.