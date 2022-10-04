SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees approved three financial requests for projects around the district.
Replacing badge readers
The board approved $470,253 to increase efficiency and security throughout the district.
Different schools have different badge readers, and the district has two badge reader systems that are out of date. Decker said he anticipated managing badge readers from a single point of control, updating existing software, firmware and hardware at Sheridan High School, the central office, Highland Park Elementary School and Woodland Park Elementary School.
He also said staff will install new software, firmware and hardware at all sites except the central office, which has already been replaced with an up-to-date system.
The cost of the project, to be completed by Dynamic Controls, is $470,253.
The change in systems increases safety, Decker said, but staff is the best and first line of defense.
“Will this make our schools safer in case of an emergency of any kind?” Trustee Wayne Schatz asked.
“Obviously what makes our schools the safest is our personnel within them, the leadership of those people who are in those buildings on a regular basis, so that’s our first line of defense and certainly our first line of offense,” Decker said. “As for security systems, safer would be already existing. Each of these buildings already have multiple buttons that you can push to do a lockdown immediately, and our law enforcement are notified through that, our doors all close through that, all of our doors lock through that.
“The older system software that we currently have now are permanently locked at all times,” he continued. “This will allow those to be open at certain times and lock automatically with that button notification or lockdown as well.”
New turf
Decker and Activities Director Kasey Garnhart explained the turf replacement on Scott Field at Sheridan High School. The current turf was installed in 2008 and was slated to last eight to 10 years. Now at 14 years old, the turf will be replaced next summer.
Decker claims the turf is the oldest in the state.
In 2008 when staff decided to switch from a grass field to a turf field, officials considered frequency and diversity of use and cost. In 2008, 31 uses were identified compared to 2021 when 521 uses were identified. Additionally, with a turf field the district saves money on water, mowing and striping of the field before events.
The project was advertised Sept. 9 and 14, with a pre-bid conference Sept. 15, bid opening Sept. 27 and completion slated for July 28, 2023.
Decker suggested, and the board approved, the most expensive bid out of three total from Fieldturf for $663,449.
“The technology is definitely improved over the years,” Garnhart said. “This will hopefully keep the rubber pellets in place as well as other benefits.”
Garnhart said the infill systems were advanced for Fieldturf, and the staff looked for functionality and longevity in the bids.
Funding sources include the school district paying $163,449 and $500,000 paid by private donors.
Keeping cool
The board also approved a chiller upgrade at Sheridan Junior High School, which has provided cooling to the building since 2005. Project bids were submitted by Powder River Heating and Air Conditioning and GW Mechanical.
Decker asked for approval of GW Mechanical’s bid for $954,577.
The board approved all three requests unanimously.