SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously at a special meeting Monday to update the district’s COVID-19 policy and require students and staff to wear masks while in the classroom and on school buses.
The action comes just a day prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year Tuesday.
It was the second time in August that SCSD2 officials have updated their COVID-19 protocols. Administrators reviewed the policy, also known as the Smart Start Plan, at the board’s regular meeting Aug. 9, stating protocols had not changed from the end of the 2020-21 with masks being optional but not required.
However, on Aug. 25, SCSD2 officials issued an update with masks then being “strongly recommended” while in class and on school grounds.
SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said the recommendation to require masks was made after consulting with local health officials and considering a recent increase in reported COVID-19 cases.
The SCSD2 COVID-19 policy may be viewed on the school district’s website at scsd2.com/updated-covid-19-plan.