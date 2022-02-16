SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to make changes to the district’s standard agenda structure, moving public comment from near the beginning of each meeting to the near the end.
In general, each board of trustees meeting has begun with a call to order, recognitions, approval of the agenda itself, audience comments, consent agenda items then old and new business. Following those items, district administrators and others would provide reports to the board.
With the change approved Tuesday, public comment will move to the end of the meeting, just before any necessary executive session. The superintendent’s report, typically at the end of meeting, will move to the fourth item of business, immediately following approval of the agenda itself.
“This then provides an opportunity for those that are in the audience to listen to the full board meeting and to hear the discussions,” SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said Tuesday.
Members of the board and Stults pointed out that often questions asked by audience members are answered within the board’s regular business.
Board Chair Susan Wilson added that reserving public comment for the end of the meetings helps ensure commenters are well-informed and have a better picture of the work the district does each month.
Trustee Ed Fessler, though, stressed the importance of making clear public comment would still be heard.
“It’ll be important, at least for the first board meeting, to make clear what our intention in doing so is,” Fessler said. “Because I think there’s a segment still that we deal with every meeting that will try to see something evil about it.”
Over the last several months, SCSD2 board meetings have been punctuated by interruptions and lengthy public comment from parents and other community members who disagree with aspects of the district’s management, including past face mask policies.
The new agenda structure, board members said, will go into effect for the board’s next meeting, set for March 7.