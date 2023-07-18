SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees approved its budget for fiscal year 2024 Monday, which reflected changes in revenue, increased wages for district employees and the beginning of the end for COVID-19 relief funds.
Additional revenue
The Wyoming Legislature recalibrated school funding models during its session this year, which SCSD2 Business Manager Brandon Finney said will lead to an increase in revenue for the district. SCSD2 will receive an extra $2.4 million from the state’s foundation guarantees, which determine the amount of money school districts get from the Wyoming School Foundation Program.
The district also saw a 17.82% increase in revenue over the past year as a result of local property tax increases. However, Finney explained SCSD2 must pay back any local revenue to the state that causes the district to exceed the total amount of its foundation guarantees. SCSD2 is projected to receive $51 million in guarantees this fiscal year.
“[The additional revenue] actually backfires on you, and you can't make accurate decisions because you have a flood of cash,” Finney said. “If you don’t keep it tight, it’s harder to make decisions. Long story short, any extra revenue we get, we have to send it back.”
Staff raises and housing
The budget includes approximately $3 million in increases in salary and benefit packages for instructional staff. The district is also currently renting out six apartment units to employees in an effort to provide them with stable housing.
COVID relief funds
Finney said SCSD2 will soon spend the last $7.2 million of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds it was allocated during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the budget summary, SCSD2 is spending its ESSER allocations on programs such as blended learning, summer school, mental health counselors and a new HVAC system at Sheridan Junior High School.
Food service
At its last board meeting, the SCSD2 board approved an increase in school meal prices to keep up with inflation rates. However, more families are now eligible for free and reduced lunch prices. In fiscal year 2023, the household income of a family of four had to be $51,000 or less for them to be eligible for reduced meals, and free meals were limited to families making $36,000 or less. This year, a family of four making $55,000 or less will be eligible for reduced prices, and families making $39,000 or less will be eligible for free meals.
Pre-K
SCSD2 began offering two pre-K programs — one at Highland Park Elementary and one at Woodland Park Elementary — last fiscal year. The initial startup costs of the programs were covered by ESSER funds. This year, the board is estimating the programs will cost nearly $226,000 and will provide the district with approximately $287,000 in revenue from tuition.
Superintendent’s report
SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults stressed the importance of getting students involved in extracurricular activities during his superintendent report. He said more than 70% of children in the district are involved in some type of activity, which correlates with better academic performance and a sense of belonging.
“We are finding ways for kids to be more involved in just what happens from bell to bell — to do other things before and after school, or on the weekends,” Stults said. “The data is super clear. The more our kids are engaged in school and activities, the more successful they will be.”
Other business:
• A dust collection system is being installed in Sheridan Junior High School’s wood shop, and a new chiller is being added to the roof of the building.
• At Sheridan High School, renovations to parts of the performing arts rooms and auditorium are in progress. New artificial turf was just installed at Homer Scott Field.
• Other painting, repaving and maintenance projects are in progress throughout the district.
• The board approved future renovations to special education classrooms at SHS and SJHS. The rooms will be redesigned to better fit the needs of students with ADA accommodations.