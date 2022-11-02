SCSD2
Sheridan High School sophomore Alexia Oss works on a relief sculpture during art class Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN —  With 15 individuals campaigning for Sheridan County School District 2, voters have more choices than usual to consider. The Sheridan Press reached out to each candidate with a survey of questions regarding topics facing the district and board — including the role of schools

Of the 15 candidates, 14 provided responses. They will be published — edited minimally for space and grammar — between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. Additional questions and responses will also be published online at thesheridanpress.com.

