SHERIDAN — With 15 individuals campaigning for Sheridan County School District 2, voters have more choices than usual to consider. The Sheridan Press reached out to each candidate with a survey of questions regarding topics facing the district and board — including the role of schools
Of the 15 candidates, 14 provided responses. They will be published — edited minimally for space and grammar — between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. Additional questions and responses will also be published online at thesheridanpress.com.
This year’s candidates for SCSD2 are (in alphabetical order) Rebecca Arcarese, Jay Calentine, Chip King, Michael Lansing, David Myers, Damien Paroski, Ann Perkins, Shelta Rambur, Brian Roberts, David Schultz, Sarah Grasky Smothers, Stephanie Stalker, Nancy Stephens, Steven Tremaine and Arin Waddell.
Some parents have argued — on local, state and national levels — that schools have taken on too many roles that should be handled by families. Do you agree with those assertions? Why or why not?
Calentine: Yes, I 100% agree that schools have taken on too much. The parents’ role is to teach them morals, teach them responsibility, teach them how to be good respectful human beings. The school system is not designed to be a babysitter or to instill values or morals, it is designed to be their educators. It is to deliver classroom instruction that helps students learn and thrive. I do not mean to diminish the role of a teacher in any way, as I fondly remember some of my favorite teachers caring enough about me to mold me into the person I have become. I believe that some schools nationwide have adopted the teaching of social issues and controversial ideology and I am totally opposed to that being taught in schools as it should be handled by the parents exclusively.
King: What roles in particular?
Lansing: No answer provided for this question..
Myers: I guess I’d need to know what roles these parents are taking issue with. As with most things that some present as simple, it’s not. What are we talking about here? Feeding kids? We know that everything from learning retention to behavioral issues are deeply influenced by nutrition. Sometimes students, for whatever reason, are not getting the nutrition they need at home. If we can improve the results of our schools by making sure kids are getting the food they need, we should. Are we talking about mental health? While schools are by and large, some of the safest places in most communities, addressing mental health, anxiety, bullying and social isolation with caring professionalism makes them even safer. Making sure kids are mentally healthy also helps make the core job of schools easier. A happy child is a child ready to learn. School and home should work in conjunction to help a child become a lifelong lover of learning. As much as some try to discount it, we raise our children as a community in our public schools. And as a community, and without judgment, we need to address the needs of students who are missing something at home. For the good of all of us.
Paroski: The parents are the first and primary caregiver of the child. We are merely stewards of them while they study. The school should never be in place of the parent.
Perkins: I love the idea that every student has a supportive, loving, involved family to go home to after school with a warm meal waiting and someone to help them with their homework but the reality is that is not happening for a segment of families in Sheridan County. I believe it is the responsibility of a trustee to understand the district’s population. When The Food Group feeds over 400 families per week in Sheridan County, we must be honest about the circumstances that affect some of the families in our communities.
My work as the CSBG program coordinator has shown me this truth. So, while I believe most of the candidates running in this election are part of a two-parent household like myself, a trustee’s view has to be for all students, not just their own, or students like their own. In reality, schools have taken on roles of parents in some instances and for some students, that is what they need. School is where they are fed a nutritious meal, where they are seen and where they are safe.
(CSBG is a federal grant the county receives and disperses to Compass Center for Families, Volunteers of America and Goose Creek Transit to help families overcome poverty).
Rambur: Public education needs to get back to its traditional roots. There is no need for identity politics or the sexualization of children. I believe in the fundamental rights of parents including, but not limited to, the right to know what is being taught, medical care and moral upbringing of their children.
Roberts: I do not agree with those assertions in the slightest. I can only deal with the reality of what we are dealing with in Sheridan and nothing I have seen from any of my children’s teachers have led me to believe they are moving out of their lane. In a more general sense, I believe schools should provide more social and emotional learning. We live in a time where we’re more interconnected socially but emotionally so far apart. Having lessons on how to deal with these aspects at school doesn’t take the parent out of the driver seat. At the same time for those students who would otherwise never learn about these subjects at home it would be invaluable. Celebrating children’s differences does not divide them but brings more understanding and empathy. These lessons are not exclusive to parents or school.
Schultz: Schools deal with kids seven-plus hours of the day. That often means having to deal with problems/issues that go far beyond the classroom. Just as you can’t teach a child when he is hungry (hence the school breakfast programs), you can't help a child who is facing a myriad of problems outside of school. It would be great if we all came from strong, supportive homes, but that is not the reality. To teach, you need to have a mind and body that is ready to absorb.
Smothers: I do agree, but I also see in some instances there may be more of a need. For the majority, I think schools should stick to education. In the instances where a student needs more due to their family’s situation, it needs to be done in a thoughtful way. I absolutely do not think schools should be implementing SEL, DEI or any other “services” to the students as a whole. I feel these are just more political activist groups. Programs like PBIS are being implemented throughout the district, which is just a form of SEL (social emotional learning). PBIS was sold to the community as a mental health initiative to teach essential life skills. The claim is children are not getting these skills at home, therefore the government needs to step in and take over this role. SEL is a culture shift in the schools that take over the child's day and push a progressive agenda despite a child's family’s values. This creates a shift in our social norms for political power gains.
Stalker: Preparing students to be capable citizens of the world is a shared responsibility between home and school. Parents/caregivers are their student's most prominent advocates and teachers. Student achievement improves significantly with parent involvement. Still, more than creating safe environments where children can learn, grow and excel academically, educators and schools often fill gaps beyond the everyday curriculum. That looks different for every student. Students are naturally inquisitive, and their needs reach beyond academics if we are to provide a holistic educational experience. Our educators have the resources and training to respond accordingly.
Stephens: I agree that there are many things being addressed or provided in our schools that used to be addressed in the home. Schools should allow families to be the ones to instill the values that are important to their children.
Tremaine: Yes, schools and state governments have stepped in front of parental rights and are making social and medical decisions as they see fit for our children. A recent illustration of this is the CDC adding to the list of child vaccinations the still experimental covid vaccine. That particular vaccine should be administered with parental consent — not forced by the CDC and schools. As currently written, many of our district policies encourage behavior unconducive to learning and promotes behavior which may be unacceptable to students and parents alike. Some of the policies in place certainly do not further the education of children, which is what the goal should be.
Waddell: Parents must parent — and they are their child’s first teacher. Parents, like me, need to love and support their child in their learning: in their intellectual, physical, emotional and spiritual journeys. Schools and nonprofits are doing a lot more now than they did 20 years ago, for example, offering up free/reduced breakfast, lunch and weekend food bags to our most vulnerable families who are in need. Schools and nonprofits are providing resource connectors like the Parent Liaison program to families who are struggling with housing, utilities, clothing, transportation and mental health crises. The Parent Liaison program has been described as a lifesaver. Schools and nonprofits are providing services that our local families clearly need. Ask any counselor in our schools. Our district and partners are doing more because there’s a greater complex need.