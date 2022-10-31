SHERIDAN — Voters heading to the polls in the coming weeks have more options for local school board candidates than they have seen for some time.
A total of 15 individuals are running for Sheridan County School District 2, and The Sheridan Press reached out to each candidate with a survey of questions regarding topics facing the district and board.
Of the 15 candidates, 14 provided responses. They will be published — edited minimally for space and grammar — between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. Additional questions and responses will also be published online at thesheridanpress.com.
This year’s candidates for SCSD2 are (in alphabetical order) Rebecca Arcarese, Jay Calentine, Chip King, Michael Lansing, David Myers, Damien Paroski, Ann Perkins, Shelta Rambur, Brian Roberts, David Schultz, Sarah Grasky Smothers, Stephanie Stalker, Nancy Stephens, Steven Tremaine and Arin Waddell.
What are the top three challenges facing the school district? How would you address each of those challenges?
Calentine: 1. Retention of teachers. 2. School funding being tied to federal and state programs that sometimes have strings attached (Finding additional revenue systems to be able to help fund the schools. I also know how extremely difficult this would be.) 3. Transparency between the school board and the parents.
King: 1. Recruiting and enticing high quality staff. In particular the need of paraprofessionals is very high in SCSD2 at this time. What can we do to keep SCSD2 a premier employer? 2. Keeping an eye on the budget and funding is ongoing and will need to be kept controlled. Though, SCSD2 has always received good audits we must keep the pencil sharp and question expenditures. 3. Behaviors of the students and providing the support and resources for staff to better serve our students in the classroom.
Lansing: Teacher satisfaction/retention: Finding a balance between progressing students through the grades toward graduation and meeting testing standards while attempting to address the almost impossible demands placed on teachers to address the individual students’ needs not just academically but many times acting like the surrogate parent. The square peg and round hole concept is common for so many students and when a teacher and district is “graded” based upon graduation rate and test scores only, it is almost impossible for teachers to provide the necessary teaching material and style to those marginal students (either gifted or troubled). I would like to provide teachers and staff with more flexibility as to analysis of student’s progress. This can be addressed with teacher to student ratios and the use of additional staff for direct classroom support. Also, work with teachers and community leaders on issues such as affordable housing as it is pushing many workers out of the community. Finally, in my conversation with many of the teachers, they don’t believe they are truly being heard regarding daily issues with the classroom and therefore, more one-on-one meetings wherein the teacher feels the ability to speak freely and without any fear.
Communication: I don’t mean communication to parents of general information, which is good. However, what I am referring to is communication about administrative and board actions that could be presented earlier and allow more public comment. This might entail more or longer public meetings to allow for explanations of votes and reasoning to build public trust. Also, I have heard from many teachers that policy and mandates come down from Central Office with no explanation. Therefore, opening up communication to the teachers and staff about policies and procedures and the true reason for them.
Public trust: Due to media coverage of other districts as well as local issues with this district, there is a general distrust of the administration and board. The best way and the main reason for my running for trustee, is to open up the meetings to allow for more information and general reasoning to be released. The public should speak as the topics of concern are addressed and not at the end of the meetings when it is too late and vote is completed. More open dialogue of the board members as to why they voting for or against a subject matter would build trust. Even if the public disagrees, the reasoning for the vote would be available. At the present time, most topics are not discussed other than a report and voted almost always unanimously. The lack of communication and explanation adds trust issues even if the reasoning is 100% valid.
Myers: While SCSD2 is the model district for the state, no district is perfect. There have been learning drop-offs at most grade levels, especially in math and science. That’s understandable given the disruptions of the last couple of years, but we have to address it. I look forward to working with the teachers and administrators to find ways to improve proficiency, especially in math and science, and get our kids back where they need to be.
Our students have been through a lot in recent years. I don’t want any child to ever feel as though they don’t belong or to disengage from school life because of bullying or other peer mistreatment. I look forward to working with the district to find ways to improve student morale and foster a caring school peer community where no child feels alienated or alone.
We have talented and motivated educators that really care about our kids in District 2. Nationwide there is a teacher shortage, and we want to keep the great teachers we have and make SCSD2 a destination for the highest caliber educators. The recent University of Wyoming survey of teachers showed that as a state, we have a long way to go in making the teaching profession an attractive, lifelong career. Those results are a wakeup call. I look forward to working with the board, teachers and administrators to find ways to improve teacher mental health and make SCSD2 the most positive and successful district in the state.
Paroski: The first challenge is trust from the parents. This can be solved with transparency and communication.
The second challenge is good citizenship. This can be solved by the school board leading by example and focusing on encouraging teachers and students to not only strive for greatness but by pulling up their fellows with them.
The third challenge is a sense of service. We are not here to dictate our own view nor demand respect. We are here to serve those that have put their trust in us. A school board is to serve not to be served.
Perkins: One of the most important challenges that schools face today is trying to be everything to all students. We are continually asking our staff to do more and more, and yet the resources needed have not always kept up with those requests. I believe that at SCSD2, we do a good job with the resources we have, but we know that the time, energy and bandwidth that our teachers, staff and administrators have is finite.
To me, it is unrealistic to think that we can go back to “the way it was.” People like the idea of “the way it was, and getting back to reading, writing and arithmetic,” but in today’s world is that realistic? Our students need to be equipped academically, socially, emotionally, physically and mentally for all that the world will ask of them. That is why I am such a big fan of programs such as Sources of Strength, that introduce the eight sections of the wheel, and help young people build those help seeking behaviors that will teach them to strengthen each section of their wheel. This is a model that works not only for our students but our adults as well. This is a mindset that brings hope, help and strength to our district.
Another challenge is to teach our students to be critical thinkers and problem solvers. In a world filled with misinformation and conspiracy theories giving our children the skillset to objectively look at information and determine the validity of it is imperative.
The third challenge comes from outside of the district. The cost of living in Sheridan has a true impact on whether we are able to hire fantastic teachers that can afford to live here. The decline of fossil fuel use across the world affects our school funding that comes from the revenue earned from the sale of those resources. We must be open to new ideas and innovative ways to fund our schools. Wanting it to be “the way it was” means we will move backward not ahead.
Rambur: I believe the top three challenges are: 1. Student behavior 2. Teacher dissatisfaction 3. Public trust. The way to fix all of it will require effort from the board, the teachers and the parents. The district must uphold parents’ rights and put some responsibility back on the parents. The board can advocate for parent-teacher partnership that works toward one collective goal — the best education for the children. Parents and teachers need to be on the same page for the benefit of the student. Parents can help out in schools to take some nonteaching tasks off of the teacher’s plate. This in turn creates a welcoming, transparent environment in the buildings for parents. The board needs to advocate for consistent enforcement of behavior policies. The board can set policies that better define “zero tolerance bullying,” set clear expectations, define the consequences and help hold all parties accountable.
Roberts: 1. Teacher and staff support from the public: I believe this is a problem because we aren’t doing a good enough job addressing the more vocal people in our community when they bring up real or perceived problems. For example, we have rumors going around about litter boxes at SJHS. There are parents who actually believe it to be true. For the record it is not true but community members reflect this back onto the staff and administration. We have to do better at communicating to the public. 2. Making up lost ground due to COVID: We lean on the professionals in the building to address this. I know Mr. Stults and everyone in the district are aware and working on this. 3. Student behavior: I believe utilizing SEL and PBIS is a good start. I think we keep implementing more positive interventions and hopefully over time we keep seeing improvements. If we do not see improvement then we change our approach.
Schultz: 1. Funding from the state will most likely be one of the top issues for the next decade. Close interaction with legislators and state officials will be vital to ensure those funding obligations are met.
2. Awareness of mental health challenges for students is as large of an issue as ever. As a district we need to attempt to reach those in need of assistance and make it easy to find that help quietly.
3. The college bound student has always done well in SCSD2, now we need to make certain the non-college bound student has the same opportunities which should be able to be achieved with both the Schiffer School and the addition of the Holly Sugar property.
Smothers: 1. Teacher/staff retention and recruitment. Recruiting new staff to this area for multiple reasons — cost of living being one of them. We need to think outside the box and get creative on incentives we can offer to act as recruitment tools. We also need to listen to the current staff in all departments and see where the opportunities for improvement are. For instance, I spoke with someone who works in the cafeteria at one of our elementary schools. She explained to me that in her department, staff are underpaid when compared to other places in town, they are expected to pay half their insurance because they don’t work over breaks and therefore are not “full time.” For these reasons, the school has one person in that department and is expected to prepare lunch and snacks for almost 300 students. These are the same people who were the only department expected to show up during the pandemic as they still fed children in our community and yet they feel they are not appreciated.
2. Political agendas creeping into our schools. There have been several instances of teachers in SHS and SJHS teaching CRT and gender ideology. This absolutely cannot be tolerated in our schools. Teachers, administration and the board need to be held accountable to keep the schools political free zones and keep our children safe. The board is accountable to the taxpayers and if the community wouldn’t tolerate these things, then the board shouldn’t either
3. Overall lack of consistency is another all-encompassing issue. There are policies in place for a reason and oftentimes they are not followed. The schools say there is a zero tolerance bullying policy, yet parents are pulling their kids out of the junior high because the bullying isn’t being addressed. The board announces a plan of correction for the busy crosswalk at the junior high, but that was only carried out a few days before it was back to the old ways. The school board has policies in place on how they should function, and those aren’t consistently followed. The list could go on and on. The board needs to make sure the proper people are held accountable for the follow through on issues, and the board needs to do their due diligence in checking to see these things are being done.
Stalker: As an incoming board member in a district that has always been adaptive to change and has never lost sight of the best interests of our children, all I see are opportunities.
Stephens: Hiring/retention of staff: We cannot adequately prepare students for life outside of the public education system if we do not hire and retain the best teachers. If they are over-worked, I want to know what can be done to reduce administrative burdens. If they are under-paid, I want to know that our budget prioritizes teachers and the classroom. If they are under-valued, I want to know our teachers feel supported. That support starts with an administration and a school board that listens and moves to action.
Educational funding: We need to carefully evaluate the funding model and prioritize spending to ensure fiscal responsibility. We do this by setting clear priorities and directing funding to those priorities. Our classrooms should always take priority.
Strengthening parent/teacher relationships: Encourage healthy, ongoing conversations between the school district and district parents. Improving communication in all levels of our schools will help build trust and respect between all parties.
Tremaine: Left leaning political agendas have made it into our schools and it needs to be stopped. The fringe 1% of American politics have pushed gender and identity policies into nearly every district in the United States. For us, it will not be long before males are participating in female sports, and locker rooms filled with self-identifying “trans” students. The solution is simple… your gender is what has been assigned on your birth certificate — change it if you want after 18 years of age.
Courses are moving away from teaching core curricula — reading, writing, math, science, history, grammar and spelling. Expectations in these areas have declined ‚ as reflected in our test scores. We need to move away from worrying about students’ feelings and back to a focus on fundamental curricula which will impact students for the rest of their lives.
Budgetary constraints will be upon us as inflation rages and the state budget contracts. Spending needs to be prioritized to deliver the best education, as noted above, in the most efficient way possible. Our teachers know what is needed to be successful in the classroom. Give them the opportunity to do this and get out of the way.
Waddell: 1. I remain concerned about overall staff and student stress. There’s clearly no quick fix for this. It is complicated. The chaotic climate over the last few years has created environments that are not always filled with the pure joy of learning within the classroom, and beyond the bell. I am concerned that we are asking more and more of teachers and staff. This fall of 2022 we implemented PBIS across the district, which is a wonderful step forward, especially for our students. But what about our teachers and staff? I would like to get creative about how we publicly celebrate our 607 employees, acknowledging the extra stones they carry. Let’s partner with local businesses, nonprofits and foundations to offer up tangible supports. There’s no end to the creative generosity we could muster. Blue Ribbon schools have Blue Ribbon teachers!
2. Creative problem solving and critical thinking seem to be waning in some of the class offerings at SHS. This is concerning for our community, and in any school system. Across our entire district, we must embrace complex thinking versus simple popular rhetoric. To that end, I believe we need to reinvigorate the SHS GATE program. GATE at the junior high and elementary are a different story, in our family’s experience. I would recommend the kind of rigor of the “We The People/AP Government” class, for example, to be implemented/shared with the SHS GATE program. It’s one thing to add a new skill or concept, it’s a whole new thing to do something that changes the way you think. Conceptual skills aid your ability to see the big picture and solve complex situations.
3. What I have heard from many, many teachers and administrators within the last three years, is a lack of respect students have for them, a lack of good manners. Some students are just plain rude. Civility and genuine common courtesy must be an integral part of our community culture. Our culture must pivot toward the greater good, our better angels, if we are to fix this current cloud of poor behaviors. We, as parents and citizens, must act with grace and model loving kindness, so that our teachers can actually teach. This is positive work we can all do. “Do unto others, as you would have them do unto you.” Let grace be your guiding star, in what you say and do — online and on the road. These kids are watching you.