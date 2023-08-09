SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 prepared for the new school year this summer by implementing a string of updates to its roadways, facilities and mechanical equipment.
Traffic changes at Sheridan High School
This summer, SCSD2 turned First Federal Way into a two-way street. First Federal Way runs adjacent to the SHS campus, and in previous years operated as a one-way street that led west from the school’s parking lot out to Mydland Road. Now, traffic will be able to exit from the parking lot and enter from Mydland. SCSD2 Facilities Director Troy Decker said the new changes would ease traffic flow and allow students to enter and exit campus faster.
“This way we have two entryways, and we don't have such congestion,” Decker said Monday. “So students can sleep in for five more minutes in the morning.”
New signs, which cost the district about $80, will be added to the road informing drivers of two-way traffic and the 10 mph speed limit.
New maintenance truck
The SCSD2 board authorized the purchase of a new school bus mechanic maintenance truck Monday. SCSD2 Transportation Director Shawn Stevens said the current truck is around 19 years old with more than 102,000 miles on it and has met the Wyoming Department of Education’s vehicle replacement life cycle in years. The new truck, a 2024 Ram 3500, will cost around $90,000 and will also be used as a snow plow during the winter months.
“This vehicle will be outfitted with a snow plow, extra toolboxes … it’ll be a really fantastic maintenance truck for our kids,” Stevens said. “This project is also fully reimbursed by the [Wyoming] Department of Education.”
Maintenance shed
The district has been making updates throughout the summer to its maintenance facility. The facility is used to make repairs to various pieces of equipment and houses carpentry, electrical, paint and mechanical supplies. Changes have included drainage improvements to the front and back lots, curbs, gutters, walkways and stairs. Heating, ventilation, a new garage door and more have also been added to the building.
The project cost around $900,000 and was paid for with state capital construction funds.
New lights, turf
The district recently installed a new turf field and LED lights at Homer Scott Field. The old lights were installed in 1998, and were deteriorating because of electrical demands and age. SCSD2 estimates the upgraded lights will save the district energy-related costs and will last much longer than the old ones. The new lights are also noiseless, cause little spillover onto adjacent properties and can be turned on through a switch or mobile phone app, rather than electrical breakers. The project cost around $460,000.
A new turf field was installed because the old artificial turf was nearing the end of its eight to 10 year life expectancy. The turf is the same kind used at the University of Wyoming football stadium, and is designed to mimic natural grass. Newly-painted lines and designs have also been added to the turf, which cost around $667,000.
Other updates
A new ropes course was recently installed in the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School gymnasium, which students will use under the supervision of trained staff.
At Sheridan Junior High School, a new chiller, dust collection system for the wood shop and gym curtain are being added to the building. New carpet and seating has been installed in the SHS Performing Arts “A Wing,” and cabinetry is in the process of being built.
Highland Park Elementary School, SJHS, Meadowlark Elementary School and SHS all received updated paint jobs this summer. Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School, Woodland Park Elementary School and the district’s bus barn will also be freshly painted before the school year.