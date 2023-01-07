SCSD2 central office stock.jpg
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2, after two years dealing with a few lawsuits against the district, board or administrators, is clear of all pending litigation. 

The final and most recent lawsuit was filed by local Sheridanite Harry Pollak, who filed suit against all nine members of Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees — Susan Wilson, Arin Waddell, Shellie Szmyd, Wayne Schatz, Shane Rader, Ann Perkins, Ed Fessler, Mary Beth Evers and Dana Wyatt — in individual and official capacities for infringement of free speech rights. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Managing editor

