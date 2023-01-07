SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2, after two years dealing with a few lawsuits against the district, board or administrators, is clear of all pending litigation.
The final and most recent lawsuit was filed by local Sheridanite Harry Pollak, who filed suit against all nine members of Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees — Susan Wilson, Arin Waddell, Shellie Szmyd, Wayne Schatz, Shane Rader, Ann Perkins, Ed Fessler, Mary Beth Evers and Dana Wyatt — in individual and official capacities for infringement of free speech rights.
The suit filed refers to an incident at SCSD2’s February 2022 board meeting.
While a jury trial was originally scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023, U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson granted a stay on proceedings requested by the plaintiff. Plaintiff attorneys Philip Abromats and Letitia C. Abromats requested the stay, as it "may save the parties unnecessary legal fees and costs, as well as promote judicial economy," the motion stated.
Abromats' motion said the counsel for defendants and the defendants themselves did not oppose the motion. The motion was granted May 12, 2022.
"The school district is obviously very pleased with the court’s decision," Stults said. "School district board members volunteer a considerable amount of their time to serve the students in our community. They have done their best to keep schools open during a very difficult time. The school district continues to hope that everyone will work together to move forward and focus their energy on the continued education of our students."
