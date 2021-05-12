SHERIDAN — Susan Wilson, chair of the Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees, wants to make sure it is clear to all: There have been no decisions made on the future of what’s known as “the Fifth Street Property,” at least not yet.
The district accepted a $1.4 million donation from Homer “Scotty” and Janet Scott in February to purchase the nearly 7.8-acre site, the former home of Holly Seed, along Fifth Street and adjacent to Sheridan High School.
The property includes as many as five structures, including a main building with office space, a 4,000-square-foot shop, laboratory and three greenhouses.
According to SCSD2 Facilities Director Mathers Heuck, a capital construction committee held its first meeting to discuss the future of the property in mid-April. The committee includes four of the board’s nine members, including Wilson, Dana Wyatt, Arin Waddell and Ann Perkins.
“The committee set a goal to develop a collaborative vision for using the land to meet multiple school district and community needs,” said Heuck, in a recent report to the district school board.
Heuck added one of the first tasks discussed by committee members was how the school district might engage individuals or groups interested in determining the future of the property, realizing the district currently lacks the funding to develop or operate a facility there.
“The first step will be to invite key stakeholders to engage in vision development, including individuals and organizations who have offered significant support to district programs in the past,” he said. “This could include input from within the school district, as well as from program partners and other interest groups.”
Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment, added that engaging those potential stakeholders will also assist the district in establishing a plan to realize a plan for the property’s development.
“The stakeholder groups will help to identify the needs,” Craft said. After collaborating with the first round of stakeholders, the committee will reach out to broader interest groups in the community.
“The committee has not yet identified specific individuals or groups at this point,” he added.
Craft also said supporters of developing the property will be invited to future committee meetings. However, those meetings are currently set not to include the general public.
“Committee meetings are not open to the public,” he said. “But, the district will report on proceedings at each full board meeting to keep the public up to date.”
According to Craft, the state's public meetings act does not apply to committee meeting attended by less than a quorum of the board.
At this point, however, Wilson said she is unsure when the capital construction committee will meet next and that “zero decisions have been made.”
No matter the outcome of future discussions, Wilson added the future of the property will depend on support from outside the school district.
“We have no funding in the district to develop or build on the property,” she said. “We need to make sure the public knows that. The funding needs to come from somewhere outside the district.”
Wilson said that includes funds for the operation of whatever facility might be located on the Fifth Street property.
“It can’t be a one-time shot,” she added.