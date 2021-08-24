SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 continues to refine its after-school programs for the upcoming school year and provide students with lessons that go beyond what they might learn during their normal school day.
Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment, said all of the district’s schools, with the exception of the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School, will again be offering after-school programs for the 2021-22 school year, which starts Aug. 31.
“Schiffer has not run programs for the last few years due to lack of student participation, but all other schools will continue offering programs this year,” Craft said. “The opportunity and funding are certainly available to all buildings.
“Our schools have really hit their stride with after-school programs and we are more focused on program refinement than program expansion,” he added. “We feel like we are able to accommodate most if not all students who wish to be involved.”
Judith Willis, who helps coordinate after-school programs at the district’s five elementary schools, said the programs are slated to begin about two weeks after the start of the school year, with parents able to access a digital form to sign up students on the first day of classes.
For those who haven’t taken advantage of after-school programs previously, Willis added the programs aren’t just a continuation of the regular school day or to help students catch up with their homework. Instead, the sessions feature smaller groups and often focus on life skills, such as gardening and food preparation, as well as social interaction.
“It’s more hands-on applications, rather than institutional learning,” Willis added.
Chris Poniatowski, a fourth-grade teacher at Meadowlark Elementary School, said he’s personally seen how the SCSD2’s after-school programs have evolved since joining the district in 2007, in the types of offerings, focus and sophistication.
“It’s definitely heading in a great direction. What we do now is heads and tails above what we did,” Poniatowski said. “It kind of covers all student interests.”
Poniatowski said in recent years he’s taught after-school offerings that have included survival skills to building race cars, programs that help teach students skills, such as engineering, but are also engaging and promote social interaction.
It even helps to teach leadership skills, with groups often having students from various grades. Poniatowski said he’s watched older students learn to help the younger students.
“It’s a big deal. … It’s learning through play,” he added. “The kids really like it. It’s fun and useful.”
The teachers also benefit. Poniatowski said the smaller groups and more relaxed environment allow teachers to interact more with individual students, and vice versa. Those bonds often pay dividends during the regular school day.
“It’s one more opportunity to build relationships in a learning environment,” he said. “It works well. I definitely see crossover benefits.”
Craft agreed, adding the mission of the district's K-8 after-school programs is to foster social/emotional well-being among students resulting in success in the classroom and outside of school.
“Activities and classes are designed with this specific priority in mind, and our program coordinators keep their focus on social/emotional learning,” Craft said. ”We do not want our after-school programs to look or feel like more of the regular school day. After-school programs are an opportunity to work with smaller groups of students to engage in project-based learning and social/emotional learning opportunities that extend beyond what we are able to offer in regular classrooms.”
In past years, Craft added that 20-25% of those enrolled at K-5 schools have also participated in the after-school programs, which are funded at about $190,000 from SCSD2’s general fund and an additional $80,000 of federal Title IV-A funding dedicated to activities specifically fostering a focus on safe and healthy students.
“Our programs are completely free to families,” Craft added. “In addition to the programs themselves, we provide an after-school snack and transportation home at 4:45 p.m.”