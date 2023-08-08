SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 2 board voted Monday to deny a charter application for Cloud Peak Academy, which would have been Sheridan County’s first charter school had it been approved.
The academy submitted its charter request July 13 to the Wyoming Department of Education, nearly two weeks past the July 1 application deadline. Since the school would have been located within SCSD2 boundaries, the WDE then forwarded the request to the school district to vote on. The SCSD2 board determined the application was not in line with WDE rules because it was submitted too late, and denied it.
State law says if a charter school is voted down by a school district, it must wait one calendar year before submitting another request. However, multiple SCSD2 trustees expressed support for charter schools, and the board decided it will seek legal counsel to determine whether Cloud Peak Academy could possibly be exempt from the one-year waiting period.
“I'm for the individual education of students, so if that means public school, private school, charter school, home-school, I’m for that. It seems the [application] deadline keeps being a moving target,” Trustee Shelta Rambur said. “I will be voting in favor of not allowing this charter school application through for missing that deadline, but … these people should not be penalized again.”
Carol Kane, a founding board member of Cloud Peak Academy, said the board submitted its application late because there was confusion about the deadline date, which was changed in 2023. Kane said the idea to start a charter school came to her around two years ago because she felt Sheridan County didn’t offer enough alternative education programs to students and families.
“I just felt like there should be more options and school choices. We're limited because we're a small community,” Kane said in an interview with The Sheridan Press. “There’s nothing wrong with the schools here. I feel like the teachers are amazing, and they teach according to state law … I just felt like the school size was too large, and some students would do better in a smaller setting.”
Kane said the academy currently does not have a physical school facility. She said the founding board explored the possibility of using a building on the Sheridan College campus, but ultimately they have no location set in stone. Now that the academy’s charter has been denied, Kane said the board will regroup and eventually try to apply again.
“We already have the application ready. We'll just sit and wait … to reapply. We'll continue trying to get a location figured out and figuring that into the budget,” Kane said. “We’ll also just continue reaching out to families and people who would be interested in being involved in the school.”
Kane, who said she has no formal public school teaching background but has taught piano lessons in the past, said several families have reached out to her over the past few years and expressed interest in enrolling their children in the school, should it open.
She also spoke at the SCSD2 meeting Monday to explain to the board why the school’s charter application was late, but afterward said she felt like her comments didn’t matter because board policy only allows public comment at the end of meetings.
“I felt really weird commenting, because they had already voted. It felt out of place,” Kane told The Press after the meeting. “I was like, ‘My comments mean nothing, it’s too late.’”
Though some trustees agreed with Cloud Peak Academy operating in the district, others were concerned about the potential financial impact it could have on SCSD2. The board did not have precise estimates on how a charter school would affect the district’s budget, but Superintendent Scott Stults said he believes the district would lose money because of the state’s funding model.
“The way I understand it … funding of the charter school would come through the state foundation monies that are given to school districts,” Stults said. “Essentially we would get less money, because we have fewer students in public school that went to the charter school. That money follows them.”
SCSD2 Business Manager Brandon Finney said a charter school would essentially be a subsidiary of the district. He said SCSD2 and the charter school would be “working partners.”
Ultimately, the board decided it would need to do more research into how a charter school would affect the district’s finances.
“This would be something that we would need to look at through the Wyoming legislation on how they fund this … if we're losing students, then yeah, we’re losing money,” Trustee Rambur said. “But the money that funds a charter school is not taken out of [SCSD2’s] bucket. It's a separate charter school bucket.”
There are only a handful of charter schools in Wyoming, with most located in larger cities like Cheyenne and Casper. Charter schools, also known as “schools of choice,” are tuition-free public schools that cannot turn away any student who wishes to enroll, unless at capacity. They are required to follow the same education standards and testing requirements as typical public schools but are given more freedom to tailor operations to certain subject areas like STEM or the arts. They are funded through federal, state and local tax dollars and can be operated as nonprofit or for-profit entities.
Charter schools can be authorized by either the local school district they reside in, or by the recently-established Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board. Prior to the existence of the WCSAB, schools could also be authorized by the State Loan and Investment Board.