File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Special Services Director Traci Turk explained the district's step-by-step process of policy review after the lack of comment from board trustees was called into question by SCSD2 school board candidate Nancy Stephens. 

During a regular meeting Oct. 4, Nancy Stephens questioned why no trustees discussed policy changes before unanimously approving them during the meeting. A policy change regarding staff hiring changed language regarding discrimination, removing "The best applicant will be selected for each position without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, and pregnancy), national origin, age (40 or older), disability or genetic information," and replaced it with, "The best applicant will be selected for each position without regard to a person's race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability or religion."

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Managing editor

