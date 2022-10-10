SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Special Services Director Traci Turk explained the district's step-by-step process of policy review after the lack of comment from board trustees was called into question by SCSD2 school board candidate Nancy Stephens.
During a regular meeting Oct. 4, Nancy Stephens questioned why no trustees discussed policy changes before unanimously approving them during the meeting. A policy change regarding staff hiring changed language regarding discrimination, removing "The best applicant will be selected for each position without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, and pregnancy), national origin, age (40 or older), disability or genetic information," and replaced it with, "The best applicant will be selected for each position without regard to a person's race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability or religion."
"Change in language tonight was huge in the way that we hire our staff and there was zero discussion about it," Stephens said. "So when I say I want discussion and transparency, this was a prime example of that.
"...Where can the public hear your thoughts if they don't hear it in discussions at board meetings?" she said.
Turk described the process for reviewing policy.
Policy reviews begin with a policy advisory council two weeks before a board meeting. The council is made up of soon-to-be 14 members, Turk said, including a member from every school and two from the junior high and high schools, a classified staff member, school administration including human resources and, when needed, SCSD2’s business manager, facilities and tech. One assistant superintendent also attends.
From the policy advisory council, policies are then shared with the board of trustees to offer suggestions prior to the board policy committee reviewing it to align to the policy advisory council process.
“Once they go through the board policy committee, those are then shared with the board in advance; they all see that information prior to the board meeting in the board packet,” Turk said.
Policy language is aligned with other policy language, which is typically dictated by federal, state or local laws.
“We’ve seen, as board members, the policy being addressed for a good month and we’ve been allowed to make comments,” Board Chair Trustee Sue Wilson said in response to Stephens. “I suggest in the future if you see them up on first reading and you want to say something before second reading, you get ahold of Traci and make your comments known.”
SCSD2 board meeting agendas are published in The Sheridan Press the Saturday before the meeting, and they are also published — along with board packets — on the SCSD2 website, scsd2.com/packet-archives.
