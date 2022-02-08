SHERIDAN — Statewide dips in graduation rates were affected by quarantine and COVID-19 mandates in 2020, and the shuffle from virtual learning to in-person teaching brought challenges to students earning high school diplomas through Sheridan County School District 2.
Despite COVID-19 challenges, Wyoming has seen positive trends in statewide graduation rates since 2008, said Mitch Craft, assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment for Sheridan County School District 2.
District-wide graduation rates increased in 2021 after a declining year from 2019 to 2020. Sheridan County School District 2 recorded an 80.6% graduation rate for the 2020-2021 school year, down from 85.5% in 2018-19.
Sheridan High School’s four year on-time adjusted graduation rates increased from 81.8% in 2020 to 87.9% in 2021. John C. Schiffer Collaborative School’s four year on-time adjusted graduation rates decreased from 72.4% in 2020 to 69% in 2021.
Craft addressed the SCSD2 Board of Trustees Monday about graduation improvement strategies. This plan would focus on expanding current systems focusing on student graduation through five key areas:
• Early warning systems
• Graduation coach
• Success Academy
• Counseling office
• Causal systems analysis
Early warning systems would use Infinite Campus, the student and parent portal for the school district, to identify students at risk of dropping out based on numerous factors.
Board Clerk Shellie Szmyd asked about recent improvements for Infinite Campus, to which Craft responded Infinite Campus has “grown to give us visuals in data” and its artificial intelligence systems have evolved to better process and manage data.
The district’s graduation coach, who started in August 2021, works one-on-one with students and “is free to roam all day long to meet the kids and meet the parents” Craft said. The counseling office is another point for SHS administration to identify at-risk students and work closely with a professional development consultant to regularly define dropout prevention practices.
To encourage students falling behind or failing courses, the Success Academy will be a “standards-based credit recovery program, instead of traditional credit recovery where students must completely repeat failed courses,” Craft said.
Data is key in implementing successful programs, Craft said. Started in August 2021 in SCSD2 schools, the casual systems analysis pinpoints the objective systemic influences on graduation rates drawn from data collected from kindergarten through 12th grade. This spring, administration will begin a cycle of tests on data for new ideas and potential impact on graduation rates, Craft said.
Craft said administration is currently in the middle of analyzing virtual learning as part of a casual systems analysis strategy. Results from analysis should reflect how the blended learning environment of online and in-person teaching has impacted graduation rates.
In other SCSD2 news:
• Superintendent Scott Stults shared the Wyoming Education Association reported the base teacher salary for SCSD2 ranks 18th in the state, while 30-year career earnings ranked No. 5. The board budget committee will maintain these benefits to keep SCSD2 in the top 10 districts in the state, according to a PowerPoint Stults shared Monday.
• Kevin Rizer was recognized as assistant football coach of the year, the second time he has received this award.
• SCSD2 administration recognized students involved in We the People, who took home the state trophy this year, as well as All-State choir, orchestra and band students, who made up the highest number of students representing a single district at the state level, SHS band director Chad Rose said.
• Sheridan High School student Cameron Reckard was accepted to the U.S. Youth Senate Program. Reckard was selected from the state’s top leaders to work with U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis in representing Wyoming during the 60th annual USSYP Washington Week, to be held March 6-9. Reckard also received a $10,000 college scholarship to put toward his undergraduate study.