SHERIDAN — With the start of the 2021-22 school year less than four weeks away, Sheridan County School District 2 officials hope to get back to full staffing.
According to district officials, the school district that annually employs more than 600 people has been in the process of hiring about 30 new teachers and staff members over the summer months.
Since the end of the 2020-21 school year, Rebecca Adsit, assistant superintendent of instruction and human resources, said that number will include the hiring of about a half dozen new teachers.
“Considering the time of year, we've received a normal quantity of applications for summer openings,” Adsit said. “Filling positions in the summer is more challenging than in the spring hiring season. However, we feel we have strong candidates and will be fully staffed.”
Other positions include food services, instructional support, maintenance and custodial, student support services and transportation.
SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults told members of the district board of trustees at their July meeting the reasons for the vacancies vary.
“Some are retirements, some are resignations and some are people just moving on,” Stults said.
The 2021-22 school year will already feature some familiar faces in new roles, including Stults himself, who officially succeeded longtime Superintendent Craig Doughtery as of July 1.
Stults’ promotion set off a chain of other moves, ending with the recent hiring of veteran teacher Molly Swan as the interim principal at Highland Park Elementary School.
Swan’s career in education spans a total of 29 years, including 10 years with SCSD2. Most recently, Swan has worked for six years as a reading recovery teacher at Highland Park.
“During the past six years, I’ve had the great privilege of learning from and working with the phenomenal staff of Highland Park,” Swan said. “I am very excited and honored to collaborate with the students, parents and staff members in this new capacity.”
Swan replaced outgoing principal Scott Cleland, who took over as principal of Meadowlark Elementary School at the start of August.
“My goal is to continue to build upon the current success of Highland Park Elementary. In terms of this school community, I feel like I’ve won the lottery,” she added.
Swan’s principal appointment comes with the interim label due her late hire over the summer.
“When we hire administrators during the summer, it is standard practice for the district to appoint them as interim leaders,” Stults said. “We then take the opportunity to re-evaluate the position the following spring.”
Swan has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education, as well as a principal endorsement from the University of Wyoming.
“Molly has emerged as a leader at Highland over the years, and she has earned the trust of the school’s staff,” Stults said. “We are excited to see the impact Mrs. Swan will make in the Highland community as their new principal.”