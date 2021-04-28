SHERIDAN — Officials at Sheridan County School District 2 are providing their own answer to the well-known marketing catchphrase of the 1980s, “Where’s the beef?” by launching a new “Ranch to School” program for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
The program seeks to work with area ranchers to help supply the 9,000 pounds of ground beef used by the school district each year, with participating ranchers being asked to either donate a cull cow or SCSD2 buying cattle for 60 cents per pound or less, while the current market price per pound for a cull cow costs anywhere from 64 to 72 cents, according to a Padlock Ranch employee.
Scott Stults, the district’s incoming superintendent, said Ranch to School would thereby allow the SCSD2 to supplement or replace ground beef products of potentially lesser quality purchased through food vendors or obtained from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s commodity programs.
“We are really hoping this will be a mutually beneficial relationship between SCSD2 and local ranchers,” Stults said. “The district will be able to serve students a superior product while also supporting local businesses, and our local ranchers will have an opportunity to educate younger generations on their way of life.”
Cattle donated might also help the district’s bottom line, with the school district set to spend more than $820,000 on its food service program for the current 2020-21 school year. However, any savings would be of a secondary benefit.
“The impact on the budget will be minimal,” Stults said. “We are incorporating local beef in our meal service program primarily because of the superior quality of the product.
“Any beef that is donated will help to offset the slightly higher costs of purchasing local beef than purchasing beef commercially through (a food vendor),” he added. “Western Heritage Meat Company is giving the district a discounted rate on processing that will help to keep the cost of local beef very competitive.”
Molly Pecukonis, the district’s food service director, said one reason SCSD2 officials believe the program will provide a fresher, better quality of meat for the school meal program is the local cattle that might be donated are grass fed, as well as not being raised and then shipped from sites outside the country.
“The net quality (of local cattle) is far superior,” Pecukonis said. “We hope it’s going to be a great partnership between the school district and ranchers.
“And, it supports our local economy,” she added. “I hope it spreads.”
According to Pecukonis, though new for SCSD2, similar programs are already in place at several school districts throughout Wyoming. However, it will be the first of its kind in Sheridan County.
“We’ve had discussions about doing it,” said SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui. “But, we haven’t done anything about it.”
Auzqui said such a program would be difficult for SCSD3 to implement due to a lack of refrigerated storage space at the school for the ground beef once the cattle were processed.
SCSD1 officials said, while they accept donations and purchase beef and hogs from the Junior Livestock Sale at the Sheridan County Fair as part of the buy-back program, the district currently does not have a formalized program like SCSD2’s Ranch to School effort.
“We gladly take donations as allowed by law,” said Jeremy Smith, SCSD1 business manager and food service director.
Like SCSD3, Smith added an expanded donation program for local meat products would currently be impractical, as the district also has limited space for storing beef.
“We would have to have the processing done throughout the year instead of all at once,” he said.
At least to start, the processing of the donated cattle will be completed July 20 with deadlines for the SCSD2 program already looming.
District officials are asking ranchers considering donating or selling cattle through the Ranch to School program to contact them by May 14, with the cattle being transported to the Western Heritage Meat Company in Sheridan July 19, with processing set for the following day.
Pecukonis said 18 cattle would help provide the 1,000 pounds of beef used each month by SCSD2 in its meal program. However, she’s not concerned whether that total is met.
“If we only get a few cows, we’ll supplement it through (a food vendor),” she said. “We’re launching this program and we’re going to go with it.”
As part of the program, those donating will have their names listed on school banners for one month per cow and be invited to speak to students about the local ranching industry.
For more information or to participate in SCSD2’s Ranch to School program, contact Pecukonis via email at molly.pecukonis@scsd2.com or by calling 307-674-7405, extension 5003.