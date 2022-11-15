SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Scott Stults on Monday announced the launch of a parent stakeholder group, which will meet for the first time later this month.
Stults said conversations around the idea have been ongoing for several months, but the district now has parents who were nominated to be part of the group ready to meet.
At least two parents from each school will participate, with the goal to improve and enhance communications with the school district.
“This will provide another opportunity for these liaisons to be a connection and conduit with the PTOs and the district so we can continue to enhance our communication,” Stults said.
The school district has faced criticism over the last several months for not being transparent enough with the community. The issue came up repeatedly during recent school board elections.
Stults said this is one effort by the district to address that and do better.
The first meeting of the parent stakeholder group will take place Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. Stults said that meeting will set the stage for additional meetings and seek to provide parents with additional ways to be involved in the schools.
“This will be an opportunity where parents can move in and out of these different organizations,” Stults said.
The superintendent said the district is also looking at ways to make its website more user friendly and provide more information to parents. The district will also share relevant information from its staff newsletter that goes out monthly.
Beyond the establishment of the stakeholder group, the SCSD2 Board of Trustees took extra time Monday to review policies before it for approval. Sheridan County School District 2 Special Services Director Traci Turk reviewed changes to the policies and board members offered a few comments before voting to approve them.
To wrap up Monday’s meeting, members of the SCSD2 board and staff took time to recognize outgoing board chair Susan Wilson. WIlson has served on the school board for eight years, but opted not to seek reelection this fall.
Trustee Arin Waddell complimented Wilson for her leadership and years of educating Sheridan County children.
Trustee Ed Fessler also thanked Wilson for her service.
“The past few years have been incredibly challenging to some and some have attempted to cause great divisions in our community and our district,” Fessler said. “Accusations of corruption, being liars and tyrants and all kinds of things, through it all you kept this board and this district going in the right direction as the flagship district of the state.”
Fessler added that the two incumbent board members earning top votes in the recent general election is another indication of Wilson’s success leading the district and the community’s support of the board’s work.
Wilson thanked the board and staff of SCSD2 for working to do the right thing when it came to meeting the educational, social, emotional and health needs of students. Wilson also pointed to various ways the board seeks to be transparent with the community — citing the availability of board agendas and packets as well as meeting notices and information on the district website.
She asked the community to treat all of the trustees with respect.
“Always give them a chance to listen, even in the worst of times,” Wilson said. “Please approach them in a civil manner. It’s easy to be passionate and disagree, but the time for anger and name calling is in the past. These trustees do not deserve the animosity of the last two years. I ask you all to be positive solutions to issues and to listen to one another.”
Incumbents Arin Waddell and Ann Perkins will remain on the SCSD2 board following the general election earlier this month. The two will be joined by newcomers Shelta Rambur and Michael Lansing.