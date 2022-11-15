Sue Wilson
Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees Chair Sue Wilson thanks the district and board for their support during her eight years of service and encourages all to move forward with civility.

 Kristen Czaban | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Scott Stults on Monday announced the launch of a parent stakeholder group, which will meet for the first time later this month.

Stults said conversations around the idea have been ongoing for several months, but the district now has parents who were nominated to be part of the group ready to meet.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

