SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Scott Stults struck a balance between seeking to inspire his staff heading into the new school year and reassuring them he has their back.
“I will assure you that when you are making decisions that are best for our kids, no matter how long or hard the fight, I will be there with you and in front of you to the bitter end,” Stults said.
His comments came during an all-hands meeting of SCSD2 staff that took place Tuesday morning at Sheridan High School’s football field.
Stults encouraged teachers and staff to continue working hard to provide a well-rounded education to students in the district, reminding all in the stands they make a difference, no matter their role.
He emphasized the need for teachers to give their all, form relationships with students and work together — particularly through the district’s Professional Learning Communities — to continuously improve.
Stults noted his own weaknesses, stating he could have been a better leader last school year. He acknowledged he delegated a lot last year, rather than leading, and promised to do better this year.
He also thanked all the teachers, staff and school board members whose jobs have come under criticism from politicians, parents and other entities.
Stults said he welcomes parental feedback and involvement, even visits to classrooms, noting parents and guardians are often children’s first teachers and advocates.
“It’s OK to ask those questions; it’s OK to come into your classrooms and watch you do the great things you do,” Stults said. “That’s OK and that’s a good thing because they are engaged, they’re involved in their children’s education.
“What isn’t OK is for them to accuse us of indoctrination, of doing things and twisting our kids’ minds,” Stults added to applause from the staff gathered Tuesday. “That’s not OK. What you do is provide an opportunity for our kids to see both sides of an issue, of an event, whatever it may be.”
He went on to say teaching children to identify credible sources of information and use those to build an argument is a life skill upcoming generations need.
“What’s not OK is to say something enough times that isn’t true that it becomes true,” he said.
Stults and SCSD2 board Chair Sue Wilson also encouraged staff to vote in the upcoming general election, which includes candidates for local school boards.
“This is going to be a very, very important race and your future as educators are at stake,” Wilson said, adding she will not seek another term on the SCSD2 board.
Filing for local school district boards opened earlier this month and will close Aug. 29. As of Aug. 23, nine people had filed for the four seats on the ballot for SCSD2 this fall.
As teachers and school staff continue to face challenges, Stults also encouraged them to focus on why they do what they do.
“This year is going to be hard, and I wish I could tell you it’s going to be even better and it’s going to be easier,” Stults said. “But it’s never easy. … But the why keeps us going when things get really difficult.”
New teachers began orientation last week and all teachers for SCSD2 returned this week. Students return to classrooms at SCSD2 Aug. 30.