SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Scott Stults struck a balance between seeking to inspire his staff heading into the new school year and reassuring them he has their back.

“I will assure you that when you are making decisions that are best for our kids, no matter how long or hard the fight, I will be there with you and in front of you to the bitter end,” Stults said.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

Recommended for you