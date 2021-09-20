SHERIDAN — Officials at Sheridan County School District 2 recently paused and took a moment to celebrate the accomplishments of its students and teachers in Wyoming's Test of Proficiency and Progress.
WY-TOPP is a computer-adaptive assessment system, administered online, which is aligned to Wyoming Content and Performance Standards in English language arts, mathematics and science.
According to district officials, for 4A schools, SCSD2 ranked first in five of eight grades tested in the spring of 2021, including third, fourth, fifth, ninth and 10th grades. The local district also ranked second overall for seventh and eighth grades, and fourth for sixth grade.
“Our students outperformed the state averages,” said Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for instruction and assessment. “We’re very proud of that.”
SCSD2 students beat state averages for every grade level tested, from third through 10th grade, sometimes by 28% or more, depending on subject and grade level.
Craft said, if the test results were calculated like a golf score, SCSD2 posted the best (lowest) score in Wyoming for the 2021 test results with a 118.
The “golf score” is calculated by determining each district’s respective position, or ordinal, in the state for every subtest at every grade level. The sum of the 19 ordinals is then used to determine each district’s golf score. Like the real game of golf, the lower the score the better.
“It shows our students are consistently performing at a very high level,” Craft said. “We should be very proud of this.”
According to Craft, student success on the WY-TOPP assessments is tied to two key factors — teacher teams working diligently to ensure instruction and interventions are highly focused on the most important standards and a dedication to ensuring that students who need additional support or a challenge actually receive targeted instruction.
“This approach clearly pays dividends, as SCSD2 once again performed at the top,” Craft said.
The test scores were welcome news to members of the SCSD2 Board of Trustees at its regular meeting Sept. 8.
“Kudos to our district students, staff and their families,” said Trustee Ed Fessler.
Trustee Ann Perkins added the efforts of SCSD2 was “really commendable,” especially considering the challenges of the 2020-21 school year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our teachers, students and families do such a good job,” said Susan Wilson, SCSD2 board chair. “Our teachers are always looking to improve. That can be seen in the scores. Thank you for all the work you put in.”