SHERIDAN — People opposing mask orders put in place by Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees resulted in school officials moving the in-person meeting to a virtual and call-in format Tuesday.
After SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults announced the format change because unmasked meeting attendees refused to leave the meeting room, one leader of the Free Our Faces group, her two sons and other unmasked audience members placed copies of a 135-page lawsuit against, among many others, Stults, the SCSD2 board and the Sheridan Police Department.
The group filed out after the announcement of the virtual meeting, and at the bottom of the stairs inside the SCSD2 Central Office, Tiffany Leimback and Shelta Rambur, cofounders of the Free Our Faces group, announced over social media the lawsuit — which they said would be filed later this week — as well as a local civil suit.
“One thing that we’re super excited about, that we got in — I didn’t get it on Live because it happened so freakin’ fast — but y’all, we just served Sheridan County School District No. 2 with a federal lawsuit. Wooooo!”
Shelta Rambur continued by saying she didn’t appreciate Trustee Wayne Schatz “throwing the papers at me. That was really childish.”
Schatz, when given the papers by Rambur at the conclusion of the delay Monday evening, threw the stack of papers on the trustee desk, which can be seen by one of at least 10 videos captured by attendees during the course of the meeting delay Monday.
The suit to be filed by attorney Nick Beduhn of Buffalo in U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming, includes local petitioners Shelta Rambur and Tiffany Leimback among the plaintiffs and lists Gov. Mark Gordon, Wyoming State Health Officer Alexia Harrist, Wyoming Department of Health Interim Director Stefan Johansson, Stults, SCSD2 trustees; SPD; school districts in Albany, Laramie, Goshen, Sweetwater and Uinta counties; and county health officers in Albany, Johnson, Laramie, Goshen and Sweetwater as respondents.
The U.S. District lawsuit includes a complaint for declaratory judgment and injunctive relief, with a demand for trial.
Citing sources such as lewrockwell.com — an anti-state, anti-war, pro-market,Wyoming Transparency — a citizen volunteer organization that tracks actions of Wyoming elected officials, and naturalnewsblogs.com — independent articles and opinions on natural health, politics, the environment and more, petitioners declared in preliminary court documentation there is no health emergency that gives authority to those served the suit to make decisions on behalf of parents.
The document asserts there is “no medical emergency” to justify the mask mandate and the use of face masks “does not accomplish a governmental interest.”
Petitioners say health orders continue to be issued “arbitrarily without lawful authority which resulted in confusing and chaotic outcomes such as the closing of businesses, limited government service, limited business services, the closing of schools and day care facilities, and the mandatory wearing of face coverings that serve no medical purpose as to the declared emergency as a few examples.”
The lawsuit also claims “at no time has the virus ever posed a substantial risk of a significant number of human fatalities or incidents of permanent or long-term disability to the Wyoming citizens generally.” It also asserts public officials are using COVID-19 case numbers and deaths without context to “maintain the illusion that there is a severe health issue throughout Wyoming.” Rambur and Leimback’s experiences with their children in relation to SCSD2 are also included in the lawsuit, including information about their children’s medical issues that petitioners believe exempt them from the mask order put forth by the school district.
“Petitioners believe, and therefore contend that neither the Governor, nor any health official, nor any school district board or personnel, nor any school administration, staff or employees can make arbitrary or capricious decisions either outside the statutes, nor decisions that are not based upon known creditable best evidence scientific and medical documentation.”
The lawsuit has not yet been officially filed and does not appear on the District Court of Wyoming docket.