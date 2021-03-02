SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 administrators moved one step closer to implementing a virtual format of Sheridan High School this fall. After student, staff and parent surveys and meetings, SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Assessment Mitch Craft determined the best move forward was to add a hybrid version of high school for select students.
Starting a virtual academy came from concerns about graduation rates, especially losing students from eighth grade to freshman year of high school. Because of the pandemic shift, administrators wanted to consider a virtual option unlike any other in the state, where virtual students receive a Sheridan High School education from SHS teachers, but in an online format.
At a meeting Feb. 1, Craft presented an ongoing list of questions, with more received from board members. At the March 1 board meeting, Craft came with answers backed by data.
While he used the word strategically, Craft explained hybrid as not adding work to current teachers or completely isolating online students from SHS culture.
If implemented in time for the fall semester this year, students chosen through an application process would attend a portion of their classes online and the other portion in person, as interest and participation guide administrators in what can and should be offered virtually.
The focus of virtual learning, though, is to add virtual versions of core and computer science classes. For example, if a math teacher currently teaches two algebra classes and three geometry classes, Craft said, the first hour algebra class would be replaced with a virtual algebra class for the virtual academy students.
The extra work for staff comes in the summer with extensive training in virtual learning to best prepare them for the transition. In addition, administrators need to hire a new program administrator. The budget for the program includes an additional hire of a program administrator and professional development training for teachers moving to a hybrid teaching structure.
Before implementation, though, Craft and his team must receive approval from the school board and the Wyoming Department of Education. The WDE approval, Craft said, would be quick, followed by a lengthier process for WDE staff to approve virtual class curriculum.
To come to the conclusion of a hybrid model in the first year of implementation, Craft and his staff interviewed faculty and surveyed students and parents — with 841 students responding and 378 parents — with only 13.2% of students fully interested in only online classes but 20.7% fully interested in hybrid core classes.
Parents returned similar responses, with only 9.8% interested in online-only core classes and 11.9% interested in hybrid core classes.
Craft and his team will return to the drawing board with a follow-up meeting with staff and students at Sheridan High School ahead of the board retreat March 13 at Eatons’ Ranch. Staff must submit an application to WDE before April for the program to be implemented in the fall.
Craft said he hopes to start small to determine if it will work.
If successful, the program could eventually expand to include a fully virtual option with openings for students outside of SCSD2 as a source of income for the district.