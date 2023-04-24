SHERIDAN — Now in its 24th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. Districts awarded this distinguished honor are viewed as models for districts seeking to improve their music education programs.
The Best Communities designation, was based on program funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.
“The music department in SCSD2 continues to strive for excellence by providing incredible opportunities for all K-12 students,” SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said. “Music education remains a priority in SCSD2, and the music teachers in our district bring passion and an unmatchable dedication to their work.”