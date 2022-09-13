SHERIDAN — Members of the Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees examined several ongoing facilities upgrades underway this school year, approving improvements to the district’s maintenance facilities and the addition of a ropes course at the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School. 

These newly approved projects will combine with ongoing facilities improvement work at SCSD2 schools to provide students with updated entryways, athletics amenities, educational spaces and more, the district’s Facilities Director Troy Decker said. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you