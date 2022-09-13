SHERIDAN — Members of the Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees examined several ongoing facilities upgrades underway this school year, approving improvements to the district’s maintenance facilities and the addition of a ropes course at the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School.
These newly approved projects will combine with ongoing facilities improvement work at SCSD2 schools to provide students with updated entryways, athletics amenities, educational spaces and more, the district’s Facilities Director Troy Decker said.
This year, SCSD2 will operate with a nearly $50 million dollar budget through fiscal year 2022-2023, Chair Susan Wilson said, nearly 70% of which will be spent on instruction or instruction support. This budget amounts to approximately $14,000 spent on each student each year, which Wilson said is slated to be among the lowest costs-per-student rates in Wyoming this year.
According to budget analysis conducted for the board’s July meeting, about $5.5 million dollars of the district’s budget — or about 11.5% — is dedicated to the facilities department, responsible for maintenance, construction and management of SCSD2 buildings and grounds.
The board approved bids for two new facilities endeavors at Monday’s meeting.
First, the board approved an $899,900 bid by O’Dell Construction — financed by state funds — for heating, ventilation, drainage and other construction projects at the district’s maintenance facility, according to a memo on the project submitted by Decker to the board. Interior construction will begin in December with exterior construction following in April 2023, Decker explained. The full project is expected to be completed by July of next year.
Second, the board approved a $61,608 bid with out-of-state challenge course construction firm Experiential Systems to construct a ropes course within the multipurpose room at Schiffer, including a climbing wall, cargo net, giant swing and other exercises. The course will be funded by excess capital left over from cash initially allocated for the Schiffer School facility building costs. Given the scarce number of companies in the ropes-course-building business, Decker said he was pleased with Experiential Systems’ bid on the project.
Decker also discussed ongoing improvement projects set for completion this year. This includes replacement of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at Sheridan Junior High School and updating several doors at Sheridan High School and SJHS, which Decker said must be done after years of consistent use.
“I wish we had a counter to know how many tens of thousands of times a door like this out to the bus loop has been opened…” Decker said of the soon-to-be replaced bus loop doors at Sheridan High School. “These doors are worn out.”
The doors are on their way, Decker said, with installation likely taking place in the next month. The board is scheduled to accept a bid for the HVAC project Oct. 3.
Ongoing projects also include educational enrichment and athletic facilities improvements, including starting operations in SCSD2’s greenhouses on Fifth Street, a new wrestling restroom set to open Friday and design plans for the replacement to the SHS football field. High school students and community members will work together to begin operations at the greenhouses this fall, Decker said, a project which will also contribute to the district’s food services. Meanwhile, contractors will soon bid on the construction phase of the new field, which will likely go before the board for approval next month.
Finally, Decker said, Highland Park Elementary School librarian Emily Hanchett and Sheridan High School art teacher Bob Hanchett volunteered time over the summer to paint a Dr. Seuss-themed mural on one library wall.
These facilities upgrades, Decker said, will help students as they start this school year and school years to come.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.