SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 officials continued their partnership with Sheridan County Public Health to monitor and evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on the local school district.
“With positive COVID-19 cases holding at low levels prior to spring break, we are working closely with Sheridan County Public Health to evaluate our Smart Start Plan,” said SCSD2 Superintendent of Schools Craig Dougherty in a prepared statement released Friday. “We are tracking the data and communicating regularly with health officials. This approach will ensure that potential changes to our plan are driven by hard data and medical expertise.”
According to current statewide health orders, masks are still required in K-12 schools where 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. The mask requirement has remained consistent throughout the 2020-21 school year and the district’s Smart Start Plan has maintained alignment with the order.
However, school districts have been able to request exceptions. To submit an exception request, counties must maintain low levels of transmission for at least a two-week period, as measured by Wyoming’s official COVID-19 transmission indicators.
In addition, exception requests must have support from the local school board, district superintendent and county health officer.
“We plan to wait for two full weeks after spring break before making any potential recommendations to end the mask requirement,” Dougherty said. “We will watch the data closely, as we are concerned about a potential spike in positive cases due to exposure over spring break.”
District officials are also evaluating other impacts of potential plan changes, such as increased quarantines for exposed students and staff. Currently, K-12 students and staff are not required to quarantine if exposed to a positive case at school while wearing masks.
“Any change to the mask protocol could have a negative impact through increased quarantines and we need to give that factor real consideration,” Dougherty said.
“We want our staff, parents, and students to know that we take their feedback seriously and are actively evaluating the situation each and every week,” he added. “At the end of the day, our goals are simple: to keep students and staff safe, to keep schools open and to keep working families at work.”