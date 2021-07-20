SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 officials are preparing a report on private meetings held to gather potential ideas for the development of the former Holly Seed facility on Fifth Street.
The district accepted a $1.4 million donation from Homer “Scotty” and Janet Scott in February 2021 to purchase the nearly 7.8-acre site along Fifth Street and adjacent to Sheridan High School.
The property includes as many as five structures, including a main building with office space, a 4,000-square-foot shop, laboratory and three greenhouses.
A capital construction committee held its first meeting to discuss the future of the property in mid-April. The committee includes four of the board’s nine members — Susan Wilson, Dana Wyatt, Arin Waddell and Ann Perkins — which is not a quorum.
In June and July, the committee hosted three more meetings, this time with various groups, including stakeholders, local producers and youth sports advocates, to gather input on how to develop the property.
SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said the June 17 meeting with local stakeholders included potential donors, business and industry representatives and other community leaders.
“These are opportunities to work collaboratively with our community,” Stults said of the committee meetings, which did not include a quorum of the school board and were not open to the public.
“What we’ve done is broken (the groups) up,” said Wilson, chair of the SCSD2 Board of Trustees. “These are really focused. It’s an invitation based on the group’s interests.
“We’re so grateful for the gift the Scotts have given us,” she added. “It’s now just what do we want to put on it.”
Minutes from the meeting listed possible options for the property to include:
• indoor track facility for the school district;
• exploring a possible partnership with Sheridan College;
• a combination of food production and preparation, and event/athletic space;
• space to host community events and/or conventions;
• greenhouses and greenspace for farming; and
• a competition pool for schools, recreation district and seniors;
According to minutes, the Scotts reportedly encouraged SCSD2 to “dream big and envision a facility that will truly serve the district’s and community’s needs.” Others, including John Standish, Casey Osborn and representatives from First Federal Bank and Trust, stated the district should seek potential private and public partnerships to help fund any resulting project.
Committee members, as well as SCSD2 staff members, also met with local food producers and youth sports advocates July 6 and July 7, respectively, according to unapproved minutes of the meetings.
Those participating in the July 6 meeting with local food producers encouraged the district to develop the property with a possible focus on using it as a multipurpose space for “entrepreneurial endeavors and experiential learning, curriculum integration and community service opportunities, such as cooking classes. The following day, in meeting with youth sports advocates, those participating encouraged the school district to consider the following:
• a multipurpose space with an indoor track, courts and turf;
• also an outdoor sports space;
• a focus on sports tourism and rentals to generate revenue;
• an indoor space that could be used by various groups, including youth, seniors, community members and special interest groups; and
• a cooperative effort between the recreation district and school district.
The committee will host at least one more meeting with various civic groups, such as the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Sheridan Association, prior to reporting to the full SCSD2 Board of Trustees at its next regular monthly meeting Aug. 9. SCSD2 officials have not shared the date of the final meeting with The Sheridan Press staff.
“We’re setting that up,” Wilson said. “This is round one. We’ll narrow some things down and then probably have a second round (of committee meetings).”
Stults said he hopes the meetings and resulting input will help district officials and will lead to a final recommendation that benefits the school district, students and the community.
“It’s an awesome opportunity,” he said. “We want to make sure we take the time and maximize it for the entire community.
“And it’s right next to the high school. It could be a great opportunity for them, too,” Stults continued.
Wilson added, however, any such decisions might not be made in the foreseeable future.
“It’s so far down the road,” she said. “It’s probably going to be a long time before we have anything definitive.”
District officials, including Stults, have said, however, the development of the property will be funded by outside sources.
“We’re talking about $15-$18 million,” Wilson said. “We can’t even pay for the maintenance, as far as the state is concerned. They consider this an extra. They will not pay for it.
“It’s all on us,” she added. “That’s why it has to be a community decision, not just a school board decision.”
While the committee meetings have been closed to the general public, Wilson said district residents are welcome to attend any of the regularly scheduled board meetings, held at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month to express their thoughts or to contact board members directly, with their email addresses listed on the district website. Meetings are held at the SCSD2 Central Office, located at 201 N. Connor St.