SHERIDAN — Officials at Sheridan County School District 2 are about to go virtual.
After the SCSD2 Board of Trustees approved the creation of a new virtual academy at a retreat March 13, SCSD2 administrators and staff are already hard at work to make the new program a reality.
And, there’s not a lot of time. The pilot program for students in grades nine through 12 is set to be online for the start of the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
“There is a great deal of work to do over the coming months to develop and roll out the virtual program,” said Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment. “It's important to note that we are starting with a three-year pilot, and that our program will be small during the first year.”
The to-do list to get the virtual academy up and running is not a short one. According to Craft, it includes: identifying teachers for the virtual program, along with the first courses to offer; rolling out a student application and advertising the program; integrating virtual courses into the SHS schedule; and providing professional development and work time for virtual teachers over the summer.
The end result should be a completely unique online educational platform offering virtual classes that are 100% unique to SCSD2, rather than using third-party software or programming.
“In everything we do, the district focuses on high quality student learning,” Craft said. “Our goal, therefore, is to give our virtual students access to Sheridan High School's highly successful curriculum and teachers.”
Once up and running, the virtual academy will give parents and students another option on how to approach their educational goals. It is also slated to bring back students that might have chosen other online programs or homeschooling, rather attend in-person classes, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to statistics collected by SCSD2 officials, a total of 164 students enrolled in virtual programs offered by another district last fall and another 68 chose to be homeschooled. Of those, 57 students have since returned to SHS.
A survey by district officials of 841 students indicated that 13.2% of those responding would attend an online course, while 20.7% would consider enrolling in a hybrid course.
“Having spoken directly to many families who left for virtual programs, it is clear that a vast majority of these departures were related to COVID-19,” Craft said. “For example, some families communicated that health concerns at home were the driving factor for enrolling in a virtual program.
“We look forward to welcoming these families back to SCDS2, and starting our virtual program will certainly help with that effort,” he added. “Now that so many students and families have experienced virtual programs due to the pandemic, we believe there will always be a demand for this approach.”
The new virtual academy is set to include both courses that will be taught completely online, as well as hybrid courses which will have both online and in-person components, all of which will be conducted under the SHS umbrella. The courses will also focus on core curriculum offerings in English, math, science and social studies.
And, at least to start, the virtual academy will be taught by existing SHS staff members.
“Because the district is working to identify existing teachers willing to teach part of their course load in a virtual format, we will not add teaching staff,” Craft said. “SCSD2 pilots all new programs for three years, allowing us to collect extensive data and make informed decisions about whether to continue and how to improve. Following the three-year pilot, we are open to the idea of expanding virtual offerings beyond the high school.”
While it will be a new program, SCSD2 officials have stated the virtual academy shouldn’t impact the school district’s general budget. Instead, it will be funded using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund/Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds.
“Major expenses for the virtual program include leadership and teacher professional development,” Craft added. “Our general fund budget will not be affected.”
Susan Wilson, SCSD2 Board of Trustees chair, said she believes the virtual academy offers district students a new educational platform that will extend beyond the needs created by the ongoing pandemic, such as allowing students who maybe have to work or are unable to attend a traditional classroom setting to continue their education — and one completely crafted and controlled by the district.
“We hope to continue this in the long term,” Wilson said. “This is another way to make sure we are providing the kids of the district a quality education.”