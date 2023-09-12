SHERIDAN — A handful of parents and students urged Sheridan County School District 2 to consider adding a softball team to its athletics programs Monday, citing a high number of students interested in playing.
Shawn Kelley, a parent in the district, said a survey sent out to Sheridan County School District 1 and SCSD2 showed around 50 students in the county would be interested in playing softball if a program were started.
“We’re trying desperately, we’re begging … consider softball,” Kelley said. “There's plenty of people that want to play softball, there's plenty of support for softball.’
Kelley said he believes the district’s lack of dedicated softball facilities isn’t a roadblock, as there are public fields available for use.
“We have not heard that it’s a financial issue, but we've heard there’s facility issues,” he said. “Everybody that has softball in the state of Wyoming is using a public facility. That is not a roadblock.”
The district also discussed a recent audit report of its fiscal year 2022-2023 finances and WY-TOPP assessment results at its board meeting Monday.
Audit report
An audit conducted of SCSD2’s fiscal year 2022-2023 finances by Utah-based accounting firm Carver, Florek & James identified one low-level deficiency in the district’s contract approval process.
The district is not allowed to use federal funds to pay vendors that are suspended or debarred from doing business with the federal government. In one instance the district did not check to ensure a vendor was not debarred or suspended before beginning work under a contract with the vendor, according to the audit report. However, the district checked afterward, and the business was not debarred or suspended. SCSD2 Business Manager Brandon Finney said the district’s finance department will implement a contract approval quality control process to prevent future errors.
“Our particular finance team has a lot of structure. It has checks and balances … so that helps us,” Finney said. “Our team strives for continuous improvements, and we always want to be the best.”
WY-TOPP scores
SCSD2 is one of the highest ranked school districts in the state according to recent Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) data, which also showed students are performing above-average in various content areas. The board discussed WY-TOPP results for the 2022-2023 school year at its meeting Monday.
Aggregate data from the summative WY-TOPP assessment showed students in all grades performed above the state average in all academic content areas during the 2022-2023 school year. Some of the district’s most notable proficiency scores include a 70.7% proficiency score in math for 10th grade students, 27.7% higher than the state average. Third- and fifth-grade students performed around 21-22% higher than average in English, Language, Arts. SCSD2 also ranked first among all districts in the state on its average composite scores for the ACT test, which all high school juniors in the state are required to take.
“It’s critical to understand that these strong state assessment results are not the purpose of our work, but on the contrary, they’re the outcome of intentional teaching and purposeful collaboration,” SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent Kristie Garriffa said.
Other business:
• The district approved a $30,000 bid from Wyoming Interior Images to update the middle stairwell at Sheridan Junior High School; Stults said the frayed carpet on the stairs needs replacing to brighten it up and to prevent falls.
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.