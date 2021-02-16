SHERIDAN — While Sheridan County School District 2 administrators continue tracking bills proposed in the Wyoming Legislature for fiscal impacts on district operations, they said next year will likely feature a bigger blow to school budgets.
“If we don’t find a state revenue source, we will continue to fight this year after year after year,” said Assistant Superintendent Scott Stults, who will take over the role of superintendent July 1. “When we know the mineral industry will not continue to provide the revenue that we need.”
The conversation came as part of a board of trustees luncheon Monday meant to give board members a broad overview of the district’s fiscal situation.
SCSD2 Business Manager Brandon Finney explained the major sources of revenue for the district, which include the state General Fund, which provides approximately 56% of the district’s revenue and taxes, which provide nearly 22% of revenue. Other sources of funding include major maintenance, capital construction, interest on investments, food services, grants and private and individual donations.
On the expense side, Finney said, salaries and benefits make up the largest part of the district’s nearly $51.2 million budget at 79% or $40,445,146 for the 2020-2021 school year.
The other large spending categories include educational expenses, district expenses, facilities, transportation, special education support, technology, activities and professional development.
SCSD2 officials have tracked several bills through the legislative session, including House Bill 61, House Bill 89, House Bill 81 and House Bill 106.
House Bill 61, the school recalibration bill, seeks to align education funding in the state with the prescribed “basket of goods” schools are required to teach. The funding in the piece of legislation, if passed next month, would result in a likely $100 million cut to education funding in Wyoming. SCSD2 expects its share of that to be between $3.2 and $3.8 million.
House Bill 89, passed, modifies the education resource block grant model in a number of ways, including eliminating funding for instructional facilitators,;reducing salaries for superintendents, business managers, principals and assistant principals; reducing the number of professional development days for teachers; and eliminating external cost adjustments for certain school district staff. This would, according to Finney, cost the district just more than $1 million.
House Bill 81 provides funding for a school finance litigation account and would prohibit school district’s from spending state-appropriated funds “intended for public instruction for legal fees or other expenses” in litigation against the state.
The fiscal impacts of HB 81 and HB89 are not yet clear.
Other expenditures officials anticipate increasing include district insurance policies and retirement contributions.
On the positive side, the district expects to receive just less than $3.6 million in federal funding through another stimulus package passed by the federal government.
In total, heading into the next budget year, SCSD2 officials expect to realize a net difference of between $476,792 and $985,827 in additional funds due in large part to the “windfall” provided by the federal government.
Anticipating declines in funding, SCSD2 asked each individual school administrator to reduce their budgets by 4% this year. So far, this has not dramatically impacted the services provided by SCSD2 schools.
“As of right now we don’t have to impact people, we don’t have to impact their salaries or their benefits,” Stults said. “If we look to what it looks like a year from now, we may have to look at exactly that.”
Current Superintendent Craig Dougherty agreed, noting that the state’s financial situation is “dire.”
Both Dougherty and Stults emphasized the team mentality SCSD2 staff has adopted, putting the needs of students first and foremost in conversations about potential budget cuts over the next few years.