SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 leadership presented in front of the Joint Education Committee of the Wyoming Legislature last week, serving as a successful example of kindergarten through third grade literacy.
“We’re picking on you, concentrating on you because, frankly, you’re right at the top of the districts when it comes to performance,” Committee Chair Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said.
SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults and Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Assessment Kristie Garriffa — who was formerly Woodland Park Elementary’s literacy coordinator — shared systems behind the success of the district’s K-3 literacy programs.
The focus, Stults and Garriffa emphasized, is on collaboration and implementation of tools by teachers in the classroom.
“That’s why it's hard for districts to say, ‘I’m going to implement this tomorrow,’” Stults said. “It takes a lot of work in the summer. For example, we had teachers starting two weeks before school started to work on professional development to get them ready for the start of the school year.”
While lawmakers asked specific questions on tools used, the two SCSD2 administrators continued to reiterate the success of the district’s literacy lies in the teaching staff. While the tools — SCSD2 subscribes to Fountas and Pinnell — help identify student need, teachers also collaborate through professional learning communities to implement individualized learning for students needing extra help in literacy education.
“I don’t think anyone could argue with us that having a set of priority standards is going to do the trick,” Garriffa said. “We also have to be crystal clear in what is it that we want our students to know and be able to do and what does success look like? There’s too much variability from classroom to classroom when each teacher is left to their own devices to determine what proficiency looks like.”
“...Teachers have got to get together to build that clarity,” she said.
Garriffa said “teachers drive the bus” on intervention, creation of content to achieve standards and assessing each student and creating a unique plan for their success.
Legislators came out of the meeting with appreciation for SCSD2.
“What came through loud and clear today was your passion,” Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, said. “Don’t ever lose that.”
Legislators also cautioned all school districts — well-performing and otherwise — to be open to adhering to whatever tools or methods set in place by future legislation.
“I hope that what instruments are ultimately selected that districts make a good faith effort to make those work,” Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, said.
