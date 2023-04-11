SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 now has six short-term housing opportunities for incoming teachers in the community.
The Homer A. & Mildred S. Scott Foundation donated $501,387 to combat the affordable housing crisis facing Sheridan and to support new educators in the community.
“We are always recruiting the greatest and the best teachers that we can,” SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said. “It is truly unfortunate when the obstacle presents itself when we can’t because they can’t find an affordable place to live.”
The housing opportunities were also funded using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, which are funds provided by the federal government to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on K-12 education. This was made possible as ESSER can be used for teacher retainage, and there was a need for short-term housing so new teachers can find their footing in the community.
“When the work of our community focuses on young people and their outcomes, anything is possible,” Scott Foundation Trustee Michelle Sullivan said. “I have great belief in the young teachers we will be able to attract from this opportunity.”
