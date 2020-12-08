SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees approved the district purchase of the Holly Seed property adjacent to Sheridan High School’s campus, to be used for unidentified expansion.
Homer “Scotty” and Janet Scott donated $1.4 million to SCSD2 for the purchase of the Holly Seed property adjacent to the SHS campus.
“This is a visionary donation, opening the door for future expansion at SHS,” SHS Activities Director Don Julian wrote in a memo to SCSD2 Board of Trustees.
The purchase agreement between SCSD2 and Holly Seed totals $1.4 million, which was approved at the special board meeting Nov. 18. At that meeting, the property was not disclosed to the public nor was it announced by SCSD2 administration when asked in an inquiry from The Sheridan Press Nov. 18.
When the governing body came out of executive session that day, Dougherty announced a "sizeable gift" on the horizon, according to previous Press reporting.
"The school district was approached late last week by a donor to let us know that they wished to commit to a very sizeable gift that would add property and/or facilities to the Sheridan High School campus," Dougherty said Nov. 18. "The administration evaluated a real estate contract in connection with this potential gift."
Dougherty received unanimous approval from the board of trustees to approve the property addition to the SHS campus.
"We are very excited about the possibilities that an addition to the campus would create," Dougherty said Nov. 18. "This opens the door for a tremendous vision that will allow for expanded opportunities for our students in the community."
Following the approval, the district proceeded to finalize negotiations and the purchase agreement. The agreement was fully signed by all parties on Nov. 23, according to a memo from SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty to the board, with a closing scheduled for Jan. 15, 2021.
There is no set plan for the property's use at this point, Dougherty said in an email Tuesday afternoon.
"There is no plan, past or present, with respect to use of the property," Dougherty said. "We will begin the process of evaluating ways in which the property can be used to support and enhance the various programs and activities offered to students at Sheridan High School."